We are excited to present our carefully curated selection of essential free apps that you won’t want to overlook this week! Our passionate team has diligently explored both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store to uncover some remarkable finds that are usually paid but are currently available for free for users on Android and iOS devices.

As you prepare to explore our wonderful picks, please be aware that we haven’t conducted our usual comprehensive reviews for each app this time around. Instead of our typical “Top 5 Apps of the Week” structure, we’ve opted to highlight a range of well-rated applications that are genuinely free at the moment. Just a quick note: while you can download these apps without any charge, they may come with optional in-app purchases or advertisements. Enjoy your discoveries!

Pro tip: If you find an app that piques your interest, even if you don't need it right away, go ahead and download it. Doing so will mark it as “purchased,” ensuring it remains in your app library indefinitely—regardless of whether you remove it from your device soon after.

Android Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free Android Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Volume Scheduler ( $0.99 ): Want to silent your phone at different times? Why not let this app get the job done for you?

Bright LED Flashlight Pro ( $2.99 ): Not happy with your default flashlight app? This should help you get sorted out.

Cartogram Map Live Wallpaper ( $3.00 ): Here is a unique wallpaper app that shows your live location!

Touch Lock ( $0.99 ): Disable your touchscreen while you are listening to music or watching videos.

Resume Builder CV Maker ( $4.99 ): Create CVs on the fly wherever you are with this app.

Free Android Games

iOS Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free iOS Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Step Out! Smart Alarm Clock ( $1.99 ): Can't find enough motivation to get out of bed even when the alarm rings? This app will irritate you enough to wake up.

Mavis Camera ( $5.99 ): A camera app that offers more flexibility when it comes to shooting photos and recording videos.

Attendance ( $9.99 ): Are you a stickler for attendance for all your classes? This app is perfect for you then.

Slow Eats for Weight Loss ( $2.99 ): Lose weight by eating slowly Sign me up!

Free Games for the iPhone and iPad

Warlords Classic Strategy ( $4.99 ): The classic PC/Amiga game, now in your hands for all you strategy fans out there!

Thrones War ( $0.99 ): A strategy game that involves ancient civilizations, requiring your strategic acumen to emerge victorious.

BoBo World: Princess Salon ( $4.99 ): A beauty room game designed for budding beauticians!

Eyka ( $0.99 ): A relaxing puzzle game that requires you to harmonize all colors.

Egyptian Senet ( $2.99 ): See how life in the Egyptian afterlife will be in this game!

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

We hope you enjoy the list of apps recommended kicking off this week! Please let us know in the comments if you have other recommendations everyone should know.