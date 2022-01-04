Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

As we do every week, NextPit brings you a selection of great deals on mobile apps and games for iOS and Android that are normally paid for but are temporarily free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly with at least two weekly editions on Tuesday and Saturday. Between publication and the time you are viewing this article, some apps may have reverted to paid status. Google Play Store promos on apps are easy enough to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store promos since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Quick tip: You find an interesting app, but you can't really use it right now? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promo.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Home workouts Gym Pro ($1.49) : This fitness app includes exercises for abs, chest, legs, arms, and strength training.

: This fitness app includes exercises for abs, chest, legs, arms, and strength training. Binary Calculator Pro ($0.99) : Discover this free mathematical calculator, which is able to add, subtract, multiply and divide numbers in binary format (used in computers).

: Discover this free mathematical calculator, which is able to add, subtract, multiply and divide numbers in binary format (used in computers). Livemocha: Learn Languages ($0.99) : With this special edition of Livemocha, you can learn more about the language of your choice in just a few days.

: With this special edition of Livemocha, you can learn more about the language of your choice in just a few days. Spanish Verb Blitz Pro ($0.99) : Learn and practice Spanish verbs with this interactive conjugation reference. With over 280 common conjugated verbs, both regular and irregular, it's a great way to update and review your grammar skills.

: Learn and practice Spanish verbs with this interactive conjugation reference. With over 280 common conjugated verbs, both regular and irregular, it's a great way to update and review your grammar skills. Photo Motion ($2.99) : Bring your photos to life by animating them with this application that allows you to easily create amazing short videos.

: Bring your photos to life by animating them with this application that allows you to easily create amazing short videos. QR/Barcode Scanner PRO ($2.49) : This application allows you to scan any code simply by aligning it.

Android mobile games temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Most expensive word game ($399.99) : This word game is the most expensive word game in the world. It's a word scramble like any other, but at least you'll be able to brag about having the most expensive word game on your smartphone.

: This word game is the most expensive word game in the world. It's a word scramble like any other, but at least you'll be able to brag about having the most expensive word game on your smartphone. Live or Die: Survival Pro ($0.99) : Dive into the heart of this apocalypse-ravaged world, complete quests and earn fantastic rewards

: Dive into the heart of this apocalypse-ravaged world, complete quests and earn fantastic rewards Body Fit Rae 3D ($7.99) : A never-ending racing game where you have to eat only healthy food to avoid gaining too much weight and not being able to advance.

: A never-ending racing game where you have to eat only healthy food to avoid gaining too much weight and not being able to advance. Ball Reach ($0.99) : A 3D rolling ball game in which your goal is to balance the ball and keep it on the edge and from falling over

: A 3D rolling ball game in which your goal is to balance the ball and keep it on the edge and from falling over LeagueMon VIP ($1.99) : A defense strategy RPG in which you will have to create your squadron by combining different types of monsters to fight other users.

: A defense strategy RPG in which you will have to create your squadron by combining different types of monsters to fight other users. Monster Killer Pro ($0.99) : Go on an adventure to kill all the monsters in the legendary London suburbs.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Productivity/lifestyle iOS apps temporarily free in the Apple App Store

Ad blocker ($5.99) : This application will allow you to block ads on your iPhone or iPad.

: This application will allow you to block ads on your iPhone or iPad. Image Eraser ($0.99) : This app will help you remove unwanted objects from your images, such as power lines, people, logos, watermarks, text or any other unwanted artifacts.

: This app will help you remove unwanted objects from your images, such as power lines, people, logos, watermarks, text or any other unwanted artifacts. Story Cutter for Instagram ($0.99) : This app allows you to take any video from your gallery or record one directly from your iPhone camera and split it into 15-second clips so you can upload them effortlessly to Instagram Stories.

: This app allows you to take any video from your gallery or record one directly from your iPhone camera and split it into 15-second clips so you can upload them effortlessly to Instagram Stories. Remember: Stickies Widget ($0.99) : Forget everything? This app will let you create widgets with reminders so you don't forget anything.

: Forget everything? This app will let you create widgets with reminders so you don't forget anything. Good Grade ($1.99) : Created by a team of professional colorists and editors, this app lets you rework your images in detail, whether it's applying a quick filter to a selfie or diving deep with manual controls to enhance the photo.

: Created by a team of professional colorists and editors, this app lets you rework your images in detail, whether it's applying a quick filter to a selfie or diving deep with manual controls to enhance the photo. Worry Watch: Anxiety & Mood ($4.99) : Built on the foundations of cognitive science, this app will help you manage your anxiety and mood.

Temporarily free iOS games in the Apple App Store

Action Puzzle ($1.99) : A puzzle game in which you play with a fully animated scene instead of a static photo.

: A puzzle game in which you play with a fully animated scene instead of a static photo. "OXXO ($1.99) : This famous puzzle game where you have to match similar blocks will challenge you and make your waiting time more fun.

: This famous puzzle game where you have to match similar blocks will challenge you and make your waiting time more fun. Shock Clock Arcade ($0.99) : Press the screen to switch from one clock to another, that's all you'll have to do in this game to complete the levels and advance.

: Press the screen to switch from one clock to another, that's all you'll have to do in this game to complete the levels and advance. Shape Destroy ($0.99) : Be careful, avoid various obstacles, unlock new figures and beat your friends' records.

: Be careful, avoid various obstacles, unlock new figures and beat your friends' records. WordStorm ($3.99) : A very addictive word game with simple gameplay in which you have to try to guess the 35 most common words that can be composed of the 9 letters indicated.

: A very addictive word game with simple gameplay in which you have to try to guess the 35 most common words that can be composed of the 9 letters indicated. Nori Advent ($0.99) : Help Santa Claus to get to his sleigh in time to deliver toys all over the world.

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find any apps or games on special offer more interesting on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store? Feel free to share your goodies in the comments.