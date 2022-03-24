Three foldable Samsung Galaxy Z phones could arrive this year

Samsung fans may be in for a surprise this year. A new exciting detail has emerged with the possibility of a third foldable Galaxy Z model on top of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 sequels.

Mysterious Samsung device with codename N4 appears.

The new device could be a folding Galaxy in new form factor.

Codename N4 may also be a smart wearable device.

Based on the insider reports, Samsung is working on three devices with the codenames of B4, Q4, and N4. The codename B4 could be the unannounced Galaxy Z Flip 4 because the Flip series was known to be using the "Bloom" codename for some time now. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 was called Q3 and this points out that the Q4 is none other than the Galaxy Z Fold 4. This leaves us to the unknown N4 device currently being developed along with the original foldable duo.

A new multi-folding form factor could be launched by Samsung

The codename N4 is the mystery device that some pundits speculate to be a third foldable device. If indeed it is a foldable one then it may come in a new format, and perhaps, from one of the concepts that Samsung already presented during the 2022 CES event in Las Vegas.

Samsung OLED technology features advantages such as power-efficient panel / © Samsung

We already know that the Flip series is reserved for the compact category and the Fold devices bridge the gap between the phone and tablet form factors. The most plausible scenario is that Samsung will introduce a more practical and market-ready product for consumers like a three-way or multi-folding tablet rather than introduce a device from a wild concept such as a phone with rollable display.

Of course, there are different possibilities available given Samsung's OLED technology is already taking shape in many factors. And there is a chance too that this mentioned third device is a smart Galaxy wearable like a pair of wireless earbuds and not the more exciting folding device.

With more manufacturers entering the foldable market, what new form factor are you excited to see most? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!