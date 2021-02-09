First look at Android 12: Beige, round and with new widgets

The first screenshots of Android 12 have appeared on the Internet. Google seems to have adopted a 'pastel' look and leaked images who menus in a pale beige colour. But much more exciting are the new menus and especially the new widgets!

We'll probably have to wait until September for the release of Android 12, but at least the first screenshots of the new mobile OS have now surfaced on the web. A community member sent XDA Developers these images. The images apparently come from a leaked document that summarizes the planned for changes in Android 12. So these are not actual screenshots from a phone running Android 12.

Android 12 is expected to make managing permissions a little easier. / © Xda Developers

Unlike Android 11 which bears a conservative look, Google seems to be taking a bolder direction with Android 12. As visible in the first screenshot, the notification bubbles are pretty round and the colour scheme reeks of pale beige. While it's likely that the screenshots show the otherwise snow-white Light Mode, you should be able to customize the colors soon anyway, according to a leak from last week.

Is Android catching up with widgets?

In addition to the visual changes, Google is said to be putting more focus on user privacy in Android 12. So you could soon lock down the camera, microphone, and location services in a new menu. Notifications about an app using features like the camera or location will also get a shortcut directly to that menu.

The new widgets are now tied to contacts and show calls, messages and more. / © Xda Developers

With new conversation widgets, Google is also apparently trying to catch up with the much-praised iOS widgets. Certain contacts will get a place on your home screen and Android 12 will inform you about the latest activities related to them. Say, you'll see birthdays, missed calls, and the latest messages.

While you shouldn't take the screenshots for granted just yet, after all, they are unconfirmed leaks, they could at least hint at trends Google is taking in Android 12. What do you think of these images?