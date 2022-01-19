First benchmarks of the Samsung Exynos 2200 fail to impress

Samsung will once again split its Galaxy S22 series with different processors! Even though the Korean brand unveiled the Exynos 2200 on January 18, the announcement suspiciously lacked any performance claims . Leaker Ishan Agarwal has now published the first benchmark results in a Twitter post. What can we expect about the processor's performance with AMD's gaming power?

A few hours after the official unveiling of Samsung's flagship processor, leakers and experts have asked themselves one question: Where are the benchmarks? Ishan Agarwal now posted unofficial performance test results on Twitter. Here, the Galaxy S22 Ultra was tested with an Exynos 2200 processor and achieved an astonishing performance of 965,874 points in Antutu. This puts the smartphone clearly above other smartphones like the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which achieved 844,488 points.

In Geekbench, the S22 Ultra achieved a score of 1108 in the single-core tests. The multi-core performance is 3516, which puts it in the lineup of current top smartphones. The graphics benchmark Aztec gives a result of 109 FPS for the Exynos processor. This is quite clearly below the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which achieves 143 FPS in the same test. This would mean that the Exynos 2200 does not perform as well as Qualcomm's competitor, at least when you explicitly look at the FPS.

These are the first, unconfirmed benchmarks so far. It remains to be seen how well the Exynos 2200 really performs, but the leak allows us to assume that the SoC can definitely compete with the big rivals. The well-known leaker Ice Universe also picked up the topic and expresses his concerns about the performance. He posted an image of the Snapdragon benchmarks and compared them with the results of the Samsung processor.

Galaxy S22+ with Exynos 2200 appeared in various stores

Meanwhile, the first offers for the Samsung Galaxy S22+ have also appeared in European stores. Italian websites show a possible price for the Galaxy S22+ that is a bit over 1100 Euros (around $1250). However, the interesting thing is that the model code uses the suffix for the Exynos 2200 processor. Until now, it was only assumed that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will work with the new SoC.

One of the presumably early published store pages offers from Italy! / © epto.it

So, if the store offers prove to be true, it is quite possible that Samsung's entire European lineup will be equipped with an in-house Exynos processor. In the end, these are all unconfirmed leaks, so we'll just have to wait until February 8 - that is, if Samsung sticks to its own schedule this time.

