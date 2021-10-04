Facebook services are (still) down!

Several Facebook services went down on Monday (04/10) just before 08:00 PDT. According to the site DownDetector, at least WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger are inaccessible. The problem may be related to the company's servers.

TL;DR:

WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram went through instability on Monday.

Facebook claims to be working on a solution to the problem.

Although we still do not have confirmation, the error seems to be related to the malfunctions of the company's servers.

To date, mobile applications and desktop versions are showing the loading icon, but do not refresh the page, or appear down. Everything indicates that the problem is related to Facebook servers, as we have had in the past. The company manifested itself via Twitter earlier:

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. Source: Twitter

Facebook services present instability on Monday (4/10) / © DownDetector

WhatsApp, following Facebook, also published a quick note on Twitter saying that the company is aware of the problem and will send a statement soon:

We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience!

Therefore, if you are unable to send or receive messages, or update the news feed of these platforms, know that the problem is general. Meanwhile, I share here some alternatives to Facebook messaging services, in case you need to contact someone:

Have Facebook services worked for you again? Yes

No (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

We will update this article as soon as we have more information about the problem. Use the comments section to report the errors that the services are presenting on your mobile phone.

Article under development...