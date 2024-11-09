9 out of 10 stars: Thrilling Multiplayer-Game is Free for a Week

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download content for Apex Legends and Deceive Inc.

Please note that this is a new series here at nextpit. However, if you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Games

Apex Legends: Ash Free Unlock Bundle

This week, you can grab the Ash Free Unlock Bundle for yourself. The bundle includes Ash being unlocked and an Epic Skin for the character called "Burning Chrome". You can add the bundle to your account via the Epic Games Store until the 14th of November. After that, the offer expires.

Download Apex Legends: Ash Free Unlock Bundle from the Epic Games Store.

Deceive Inc.

Deceive Inc. is a fun game that stays true to its name. Go undercover as one of the world's greatest spies and deceive your friends in this multiplayer madness. Disguise as anyone, deploy high-tech gadgets, or simply eliminate the competition. As long as you reach your goal, nothing is off-limits.

Players on the Epic Games Store awarded this game 4.5 out of 5 stars. They praise the amazing and diverse characters that make this game a truly unique experience. Deceive Inc. usually costs around $20, but you can download the game for free right now.

Download Deceive Inc. from the Epic Games Store.

This game is all about fooling the competition. / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Game

Castlevania Anniversary Collection

Castlevania is a classic among action platformers. This remarkable collection includes a total of nine games that explore the origins of the historic vampire franchise. It further includes an eBook that details the production of Castlevania from the perspectives of developers, artists, and others. This collection was first released to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the game, but you can download it for free starting next week. The game has not previously been released on the Epic Games Store, so there is no current price available.

Download Castlevania Anniversary Collection from the Epic Games Store.

Castlevania is a beloved franchise among Retro-Fans. / © Steam

