Only this Week: Top-Rated Action Game is Free Right Now

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Moving Out.

Please note that this is a new series here at nextpit. However, if you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Game

Moving Out

Have you ever wondered what the best way to transport a piano across an intergalactic abyss might be? If your answer is yes—or if you’re simply intrigued by the thought—then Moving Out is a game you should certainly check out. This quirky physics-based game revolves around moving furniture as quickly and efficiently as possible. Whether you play solo or team up with friends, Moving Out offers chaotic fun for everyone.

Moving Out is free on the Epic Games Store this week. The game usually costs $23 and has received 4,6 out of 5 stars from players. It is great for beginners, which makes it a good game to play with even those friends who don't typically pick up a controller.

Download Moving Out from the Epic Games Store.

Moving Out is crazy fun with physics. / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Games

Witch It!

Halloween is just around the corner, and as such, the Epic Games Store is giving away some spooky games. Witch It! is a fun multiplayer hide-and-seek game. As a hunter, you are tasked with finding hidden witches that haunt your village. They blend in with their environment, which makes finding them especially difficult. As a witch, you must escape the hunters by using magic to your advantage.

This spooky game has received very positive reviews on Steam. Players praise the fun concept, which resulted in a 9 out of 10-star rating. The game usually costs $18, but you can download it for free from the Epic Games Store next week.

Download Witch It! from the Epic Games Store.

This game is especially fun when you play with friends. / © Steam

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghostwire: Tokyo is certainly one of the more exciting games that the Epic Games Store has on offer. Tokyo's population has vanished, and the streets of Tokyo are now ruled by supernatural forces. These so-called Yokai are out for revenge, and it's up to you to save the city. Use your otherworldly abilities to quell the demon surge and restore peace.

In Ghostwire: Tokyo, modern Tokyo meets classic folklore in an exciting mix of new and old. The game usually costs a whopping $60, but will be available for free next week.

Download Ghostwire: Tokyo from the Epic Games Store.

Are you ready to take on an otherworldly threat? / © Steam

Which game is your favorite of the week? Are you looking forward to next week's games? Please let us know in the comments!