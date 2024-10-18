9 Out of 10 Stars: Epic Superhero Adventure Game is Free This Week

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Invincible Presents: Atom Eve and Kardboard Kings.

Please note that this is a new series here at nextpit. However, if you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Games

Invincible Presents: Atom Eve

Atom Eve is an epic superhero tale. Become Atom Eve and take control of your own destiny as one of the Invincible's most powerful heroes. Master the relatable challenges of everyday life while also balancing the risks and responsibilities of being a superhero. In this game, you get to know Eve like never before. Your choices throughout the game affect how your story ends, which is something that many players appreciate about this game.

For only one week, Atom Eve is free on the Epic Games Store. This limited offer ends on the 24th of October. Atom Eve normally costs $10. Players on the Epic Games Store awarded it 4,3 out of 5 stars. On Steam, the game has received 9 out of 10 stars.

Download Invincible Presents: Atom Eve from the Epic Games Store.

Atom Eve takes you on an incredible adventure. / © Steam

Kardboard Kings

If you have been on the internet recently, you have probably heard of TCG Card Shop Simulator, a game currently being hyped by players all over the world. Kardboard Kings follows a similar idea. In this cozy game, you open a card shop by the sea. Here, you can trade, buy, and sell cards from your collection. Always remember to keep an eye on market trends to stay profitable!

Kardboard Kings usually costs $16, a price that some players consider to be too high. Luckily, you can get the game for free on the Epic Games Store starting this week. If you enjoy cozy simulator games, you should definitely give this one a try.

Download Kardboard Kings from the Epic Games Store.

Kardboard Kings is a cozy simulation that lets you live out your wildest dreams. / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Game

Moving Out

Have you ever wondered what the best way to transport a piano across an intergalactic abyss might be? If your answer is yes—or if you’re simply intrigued by the thought—then Moving Out is a game you should certainly check out. This quirky physics-based game revolves around moving furniture as quickly and efficiently as possible. Whether you play solo or team up with friends, Moving Out offers chaotic fun for everyone.

Moving Out will be free on the Epic Games Store starting next week. The game usually costs $23 and has received 4,6 out of 5 stars from players. It is great for beginners, which makes it a good game to play with even those friends who don't typically pick up a controller.

Download Moving Out from the Epic Games Store.

Moving Out is super fun with physics. / © Steam

Which game is your favorite of the week? Are you looking forward to next week's games? Please let us know in the comments!