Only this Week: Top-rated Adventure Game is Free Now

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download "Bear and Breakfast".

Please note that this is a new series here at nextpit. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Game

Bear and Breakfast

It seems the Epic Games Store has many adorable games in store this time of year. And for good reason! As the weather outside becomes more gloomy, few things are better than settling down at home with a relaxing video game. Bear and Breakfast is another animal-themed, cozy game that lets you build your own bed and breakfast in the woods. You take over an abandoned cabin with your friends and turn it into the hotel of your dreams.

You are free to customize each room and experiment with different designs to your heart's content. The game fuses a rich story with well-crafted simulation elements to create a truly unique experience. You can get this bear-tastic game for free only this week. Its normal price is around $20.

Download Bear and Breakfast from the Epic Games Store.

This game allows for insane customization. / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Games

Empyrion - Galactic Survival

Is Starfield not really your thing? In Empyrion, you get the true space sandbox survival adventure feeling. This game cleverly combines elements from space simulations, construction games, survival games, and first-person shooters. You get to build anywhere in the galaxy and settle down wherever you want. There are no limits to your creativity as you terraform the terrain on any planet.

Empyrion was first released in 2020. The game has since amassed positive reviews on Steam, where it is available for a regular price of $20. It will be free for a limited time on the Epic Games Store starting next week.

Download Empyrion - Galactic Survival from the Epic Games Store.

Empyrion is a space survival shooter. / © Steam

Outliver: Tribulation

Outliver seems to be a hidden gem. The game fuses African Mythology and Souls-like elements together into an otherworldly experience. You play as a soldier who ends up in a supernatural realm. To escape, you have to take part in an ancient ritual. Outliver is atmospheric, story-driven, and, according to Steam users, a clear recommendation. The game is usually available for around $7.

Download Outliver: Tribulation from the Epic Games Store.

Outliver combines horror and African mythology. / © Steam

Which game is your favorite of the week? Are you looking forward to next week's games? Please let us know in the comments!