Stray with Mice? This Incredibly Adorable Game is Free right now!

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download "The Spirit and the Mouse".

Please note that this is a new series here at nextpit. However, if you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Game

The Spirit and the Mouse

If this game reminds you of Stray, you are not alone. The Spirit and the Mouse is an adorable narrative adventure game. After a thunderstorm, Lila the mouse and Lumion the Spirit guardian have to work together to restore balance to their idyllic village. As you progress through the game, you illuminate the village of Sainte-et-Claire once again.

Solve engaging puzzles, help troubled villagers, and collect energy and happiness in this cute game. The Spirit and the Mouse has received rave reviews over on Steam, where players give it nine out of ten stars. The game normally costs around $20 but will be free until October 3rd.

Download The Spirit and the Mouse from the Epic Games Store.

This adorable game takes you on a big adventure. / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Game

Bear and Breakfast

It seems the Epic Games Store has many adorable games in store this time of year. And for good reason! As the weather outside becomes more gloomy, few things are better than settling down at home with a relaxing video game. Bear and Breakfast is another animal-themed, cozy game that lets you build your own bed and breakfast in the woods. You take over an abandoned cabin with your friends and turn it into the hotel of your dreams.

You are free to customize each room and experiment with different designs to your heart's content. The game fuses a rich story with well-crafted simulation elements to create a truly unique experience. You can get this bear-tastic game for free starting next week. Its normal price is around $20.

Download Bear and Breakfast from the Epic Games Store.

This game allows for insane customization. / © Steam

Which game is your favorite of the week? Are you looking forward to next week's games? Please let us know in the comments!