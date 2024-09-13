Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download "Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland" and "Super Crazy Rhythm Castle".

Please note that this is a new series here at nextpit. However, if you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Games

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland

Your favorite babies are back in Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland. When Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, and Lil see a commercial for the new Reptar video game, they get an idea. They decide to pretend to be in a video game of their own. They turn Tommy's house into a video game world full of action and adventure. You can toggle between retro 8-bit and HD art and play this neo-retro platformer with your favorite baby.

The game is now available on the Epic Games Store and will be free until September 19th. It normally costs $22.

Rugrats brings your beloved characters into the game. / © Steam

Super Crazy Rhythm Castle

This game is an epic rhythm adventure that will have you tapping your foot nonstop. You'll become one with the music as you approach Rhythm Castle. Inside, an unhinged king awaits you and tries to ruin your day by defending his crown. Super Crazy Rhythm Castle lets you play solo or with up to three friends. The game usually costs $40 but is free this week.

Super Crazy Rhythm Castle is fun with friends and alone. / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Games

TOEM

TOEM is a delightful hand-drawn adventure game. Set off on an expedition and use your photographic eye to uncover the many mysteries of this game. Throughout your journey, you will come into contact with many interesting characters and solve their problems through the art of photography. TOEM normally costs $16 but will be free starting September 19th.

TOEM is a delightful hand-drawn adventure. / © Steam

The Last Stand: Aftermath

This game takes you in a very different direction. The Last Stand: Aftermath is a single-player rogue-lite action adventure. After you are infected by a zombie virus, you set out to explore the apocalypse. All hope is not lost as you try to make a difference for your colony. The world is now a much more dangerous place than it used to be, and it's up to you to fight for your own survival.

This game has received 4.4 out of 5 stars on the Epic Games Store. It normally costs $20 but will be free starting next week.

The world is a much more dangerous place than it used to be. / © Steam

Which game is your favorite of the week? Are you looking forward to next week's games? Please let us know in the comments!