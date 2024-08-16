Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download "World of Warships - Starter Pack: Albany” and "Death's Gambit - Afterlife".

Please note that this is a new series here at nextpit. However, if you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Games

Death's Gambit: Afterlife

This challenging 2D action platformer has managed to captivate players over on Steam. It includes RPG elements, which deepens its gameplay and story. As an agent of Death bound to his service, you unravel the mystery of the realm of Siradon. Immortality lies at the heart of Siradon, but only you can uncover the true price of eternal life.

Equip your character with over 30 weapons, master seven playable classes, and pick from over 100 talents in the skill tree. Hunt 20 towering monsters and face off against many more creatures of legend. Each boss is unique, which means that you have to constantly adjust and fine-tune your tactics. This game is available for free this week. It normally costs $18.

Download Death's Gambit: Afterlife from the Epic Games Store.

Death's Gambit has received 9 out of 10 stars on Steam. / © Steam

World of Warships - Starter Pack: Albany

World of Warships is technically free, but in-game purchases vastly improve your experience. This week, Epic Games Store players can save $22 on a great starter pack. This pack includes the American Tier II Premium cruiser Albany, a port slot, and many more bonuses. Complete an exclusive mission to receive a battleship of your choice.

Download World of Warships - Starter Pack: Albany from the Epic Games Store.

World of Warships is an epic warfare simulator. / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Games

Gigantic: Rampage Edition

This game is a premium release of the original 5v5 MOBA Hero Shooter, Gigantic. It's a team-based multiplayer experience that is sure to excite fans of both genres. The definitive edition includes a new game mode, cross-platform play, new heroes, new maps, and vast gameplay improvements. Aside from the latest additions, you can choose from 23 returning heroes, each with their own strengths and capabilities.

Gigantic: Rampage Edition is currently available for $18. Next week, it will be free on the Epic Games Store for a limited time. Players rate this game with 4,3 out of 5 stars.

Download Gigantic: Rampage Edition from the Epic Games Store.

Gigantic is an exciting MOBA Hero Shooter. / © Steam

The Callisto Protocol

The Callisto Protocol is definitely a highlight among the free games. This AAA title will surely send shivers down your spine with its unique blend of atmosphere, tension, and brutality with terrifying moments of helplessness. As the player, you take on the role of Jacob Lee. He's a victim of fate thrown into Black Iron Prison, an impossible-to-escape penitentiary located on Jupiter's moon, Callisto.

Soon after your arrival, inmates transform into terrifying monsters, and the prison is engulfed by chaos. To escape, you must battle your way to safety while uncovering the dark and disturbing secrets hidden beneath the surface of Callisto. This game usually costs $60. Next week, you can get it for free on the Epic Games Store.

Download The Callisto Protocol from the Epic Games Store.

The Callisto Protocol is rated 18+. / © Steam

Are you going to download any of the free games this week? If so, are you saving them for later or jumping right in?