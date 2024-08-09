4.3 Out of 5 Stars: Save $80 on Amazing Games for a Limited Time

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download “Apex Legends”, “CYGNI - All Guns Blazing” and “DNF Duel”.

This Week's Free Games

Apex Legends: Conduit Free Unlock Bundle

This week, Epic Games gives you a free package of care for Apex Legends. It includes the Conduit Free Unlock Bundle and the "Aqua Flow" Flatline Epic Skin. Apex Legends is a free-to-play Hero Shooter. The game has received negative reviews in recent times but is still considered to be one of the best Battle Royales.

CYGNI: All Guns Blazing

This new shoot-em-up title ushers in a new generation for the genre. It's an unrelenting onslaught of incredible visuals, amazing soundscapes, and exciting action that is sure to capture your attention. Encamped within the remains of a long-lost civilization on the planet CYGNI, you are attacked by a powerful alien race.

As one of the last pilots in the fleet, you are now the last line of defense against an alien attack of unprecedented proportions. This game is usually available for $30, but will be free until August 15th.

CYGNI ushers in a new generation of beat-em-up shooters. / © Steam

DNF Duel

The last free game of this week is DNF Duel. This impressive fighting game lets you enter the world of Arad as your favorite character from the Dungeon and Fighter franchise. You can choose from 16 unique characters, each with their distinct skills and personalities. To become the master of the Ultimate Will, you have to outsmart your opponents. Alternatively, you can also just beat them up to win.

Players on the Epic Games Store rate this game with 4,3 out of 5 stars. It's great for beginners and offers a diverse cast of characters. The stunning visuals also help in making this game a truly unique experience. It normally costs you a whopping $50, so you shouldn't miss out on this great offer.

DNF Duel is more than just pretty characters. / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Games

Death's Gambit: Afterlife

This challenging 2D action platformer has managed to captivate players over on Steam. It includes RPG elements, which deepens its gameplay and story. As an agent of Death bound to his service, you unravel the mystery of the realm of Siradon. Immortality lies at the heart of Siradon, but only you can uncover the true price of eternal life.

Equip your character with over 30 weapons, master 7 playable classes, and pick from over 100 talents in the skill tree. Hunt 20 towering monsters and face off against many more creatures of legend. Each boss is unique, which means that you have to constantly adjust and fine-tune your tactics. This game will be available for free starting next week. It normally costs $18.

Death's Gambit has received 9 out of 10 stars on Steam. / © Steam

World of Warships - Starter Pack: Albany

World of Warships is technically a free game, but in-game purchases vastly improve your experience. Next week, Epic Games Store players can save $22 on a great starter pack. This pack includes the American Tier II Premium cruiser Albany and a port slot, along with many more bonuses. Complete an exclusive mission to receive a battleship of your choice.

World of Warships is one of the most popular simulation games. / © Steam

