Only this Week: Download 2 Exciting Action-Games for Free

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download "LumbearJack", and a free bonus pack for "RAWMEN: Food Fighter Arena".

Please note that this is a new series here at nextpit.

This Week's Free Games

LumbearJack

In this week's game, you grab your axe and save the environment by chopping and recycling every man-made thing in your path. You also get to solve fun puzzles with your charming animal friends. Jack, the protagonist, is a humble bear who loves nature. He dreams of nothing more than to return nature to its former glory. Together, you slap some sense into wasteful humans, work with wacky woodland critters, and thwart the evil plans of an industrial giant.

LumbearJack normally costs around 13 Dollars. This week, you will be able to get the game for free from the Epic Games Store. On Steam, the game has aggregated very positive reviews.

Download LumbearJack from the Epic Games Store.

In this game, you are a bear trying to save nature. / © Steam

RAWMEN: Food Fighter Arena

RAWMEN: Food Fighter Arena is a new free game you can download from the Epic Games Store. Since this game is always free-to-play, its price is not what this week's offer is all about. Instead, you will get exclusive, limited-time items that are only available through this week's deal. The items are a Spork Ladle and a Couple Noods Pot. You have to claim these two items through the in-game store after downloading the game.

Download RAWMEN from the Epic Games Store.

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Games

Apex Legends

Next week, the Epic Games Store will gift you a free care package for Apex Legends. It includes the Conduit Free Unlock Bundle and the "Aqua Flow" Flatline Epic Skin. Apex Legends is a free-to-play Hero Shooter. The game has received negative reviews in recent times but is still considered to be one of the best Battle Royales.

Download Apex Legends from the Epic Games Store.

CYGNI: All Guns Blazing

This new shoot-em-up title ushers in a new generation for the genre. It's an unrelenting onslaught of incredible visuals, amazing soundscapes, and exciting action that is sure to capture your attention. Encamped within the remains of a long-lost civilization on the planet CYGNI, you are attacked by a powerful alien race. As one of the last pilots in the fleet, you are now the last line of defense against an alien attack of unprecedented proportions.

Download CYGNI from the Epic Games Store.

CYGNI ushers in a new generation of beat-em-up shooters. / © Steam

DNF Duel

The last free game of next week is DNF Duel. This incredible fighting game lets you enter the world of Arad as your favorite character from the Dungeon and Fighter franchise. You can choose from 16 unique characters, each with their distinct skills and personalities. To become the master of the Ultimate Will, you have to outsmart your opponents. Alternatively, you can also just beat them up to win.

Players on the Epic Games Store rate this game with 4,3 out of 5 stars. It's great for beginners and offers a diverse cast of characters. The stunning visuals also help in making this game a truly unique experience.

Download DNF Duel from the Epic Games Store.

DNF Duel is an incredible fighting game. / © Steam

Have you bought new games on the recent sales on both Epic Store and Steam? Share your tips in the comments below!