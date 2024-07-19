Only This Week: Save $40 on Two Epic Games

The Epic Games Store, one of the most popular online game stores, offers a special weekly deal where a paid game is available for free for a limited time. Once claimed, the game is yours to keep at no additional cost. Creating an Epic Games Store account is free and easy, allowing you to download these free games effortlessly.

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download "Arcade Paradise" and "Maid of Sker."

Please note that this is a new series here at nextpit. However, if you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without any further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Games

Arcade Paradise

"Arcade Paradise" is a fun Indie game that takes you back to the 90s. You play as Ashley, a young woman who has just inherited the family laundromat. However, making a living off of dirty laundry does not exactly entice you. Instead, you decide to turn the old laundromat into the ultimate arcade. The game contains over 35 different arcade games, each fully realized with its own unique gameplay, stories, missions, and high scores.

"Arcade Paradise" has received praise from players and critics alike. It cleverly combines management sim elements with wonderfully designed arcade games, which makes it uniquely fun. The game is usually available for $20, but will be free this week only.

Download Arcade Paradise from the Epic Games Store.

Arcade Paradise combines management and retro gaming. / © steam

Maid of Sker

"Maid of Sker" is a first-person survival horror game. It is set in a remote hotel with a gory and strange history from British folklore. You are only armed with a defensive sound device and must utilize stealth tactics to avoid certain death at the hands of your enemies. The game is inspired by the haunting Welsh tale of Elisabeth Williams. It tells the story of a family empire driven by torture, slavery, and a supernatural mystery.

Critic's opinions on this game are divided. Some praise the well-thought-out story, while others gripe about the gameplay, describing it as a chore rather than a game. The only way for you to figure out how fun this game is, is to play it. It will be available for free starting next week. The normal price of this game is $22.

Download The Maid of Sker from the Epic Games Store.

Can you face your nightmares in Maid of Sker? / © steam

A Sneak Peek on Next Week's Free Game:

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch

This Metroidvania style game lets you explore more than a dozen unique areas across an interesting map. Equipped with the Fist, Drill, and Whip, it is your duty to fight back against the invaders who took over your city six years ago. As a former soldier in the resistance war, you have been living in seclusion since then.

Now, however, your friend has been forcibly arrested, and you are out for revenge. Throughout your fight for freedom, you discover a much bigger scheme between the mafia, the rebellion, and the legion, that you become involved in.

Players rate this game with 4.5 out of 5 stars. Even critics agree that this game is certainly a strong recommendation. It is normally available for 30 Euros, but you can get it for free next week.

Download F.I.S.T. from the Epic Games Store.

F.I.S.T. is strongly recommended by critics. / © Steam

Don't miss out! Claim your free games, "Arcade Paradise" and "Maid of Sker," on the Epic Games Store now.