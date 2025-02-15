Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Apex Legends: Loba Free Unlock Bundle and F1 Manager 2024.

Please note that this is a new series here at nextpit. However, if you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Games

Apex Legends: Loba Free Unlock Bundle

Whether you already play Apex Legends or are looking to get started, next week's Free Unlock Bundle makes your life easier. Securing this offer unlocks the character Loba for you and grants you the "Torrent" epic skin.

Download Apex Legends: Loba Free Unlock Bundle from the Epic Games Store.

F1 Manager 2024

Do you like racing? If so, this is the perfect game for you. F1 Manager 2024 makes you step into the shoes of a top manager. Plan and direct your team's strategy to secure your spot on the podium. Watch your drivers participate in thrilling races, and issue commands that alter the outcome of every race. For the first time in the series, you can create and customize your own team. Though you can, of course, still race with one of the premade teams if that's more your style.

F1 Manager 2024 normally costs around $35 on the Epic Games Store. This week, you get the chance to download the game for free. It's great for beginners and offers a great cast of diverse and engaging characters.

Download F1 Manager 2024 from the Epic Games Store.

This game offers great management and thrilling races. / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Games

Garden Story

In this adorable cozy game, you play as the newly appointed Guardian of The Grove. Your mission in Garden Story is to bring together a fractured community by exploring a vibrant island, inspiring its inhabitants, and fighting off a creeping threat called the Rot. Once you rally the residents, you’ll also need to help rebuild their home.

Normally, Garden Story would run you around $20 on the Epic Games Store, but next week you can add this heartwarming adventure to your library for free.

Download Garden Story from the Epic Games Store.

Garden Story is an adorable cozy game. / © Steam

World War Z: Aftermath

World War Z: Aftermath is easily one of the standout freebies on the Epic Games Store. In this epic co-op zombie shooter, the name of the game is survival at all costs. Inspired by Paramount’s blockbuster film that captivated audiences worldwide, Aftermath delivers pulse-pounding action at every turn.

Next week, you can snag the game for free and team up with friends to battle legions of the undead. Under normal circumstances, it would run you around $40, so don’t miss the chance to grab it at no cost!

Download World War Z: Aftermath from the Epic Games Store.

World War Z: Aftermath is packed to the brim with action. / © Steam

Are you looking forward to next week's free games? Do you plan on playing World War Z: Aftermath with your friends? Let us know in the comments below!