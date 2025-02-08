Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Beyond Blue and HUMANKIND.

Please note that this is a new series here at nextpit. However, if you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Games

Beyond Blue

Have you thought about giving Subnautica a try, but the $30 price tag scared you off? If so, you should definitely check out Beyond Blue on the Epic Games Store next week. This incredible game submerges you in the depths of the ocean. From stunning visuals to an engaging soundtrack, this game seemingly has it all. On top of that, you get to follow an interesting story narrated by well-known voice actors from all walks of life.

Beyond Blue usually costs $16 on the Epic Games Store but is now free for only one week. The game is not only mindless entertainment, it also features several mini-documentaries that teach you scientific facts about life below the surface. If you're in any way interested in learning more about what makes our planet so unique, you should give this game a try.

Download Beyond Blue from the Epic Games Store.

Beyond Blue is atmospheric and educational. / © Steam

HUMANKIND

Though this game wasn't originally announced as a free game for this week, HUMANKIND is certainly a pleasant surprise. This turn-based strategy game takes you back in time. Throughout the game, you will rewrite human history by combining cultures to create something truly unique. The game offers 60 historical cultures that range from the Ancient to the Modern Age. Due to the sheer amount of options, no playthrough is ever the same, which makes this game endlessly replayable.

HUMANKIND normally costs a whopping $50 on the Epic Games Store. This week, you can download the game for free. It has received stellar reviews from players on the Epic Games Store.

Download HUMANKIND from the Epic Games Store.

HUMANKIND is more than just a historical game. / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Games

Apex Legends: Loba Free Unlock Bundle

Whether you already play Apex Legends or are looking to get started, next week's Free Unlock Bundle makes your life easier. Securing this offer unlocks the character Loba for you and grants you the "Torrent" epic skin.

Download Apex Legends: Loba Free Unlock Bundle from the Epic Games Store.

F1 Manager 2024

Do you like racing? If so, this is the perfect game for you. F1 Manager 2024 makes you step into the shoes of a top manager. Plan and direct your team's strategy to secure your spot on the podium. Watch your drivers participate in thrilling races, and issue commands that alter the outcome of every race. For the first time in the series, you can create and customize your own team. Though you can, of course, still race with one of the premade teams if that's more your style.

F1 Manager 2024 normally costs around $35 on the Epic Games Store. Next week, you get the chance to download the game for free. It's great for beginners and offers a great cast of diverse and engaging characters.

Download F1 Manager 2024 from the Epic Games Store.

This game offers great management and thrilling races. / © Steam

Are you going to download this week's free games? Which one are you going to play first?