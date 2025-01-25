Free Game Alert: Cozy Adventure Now Available for Download

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery.

Please note that this is a new series here at nextpit. However, if you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Game

Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery

This week, the Epic Games Store is giving away an artistic, calming experience. Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery is a breathtaking story game that immerses you in the life of an up-and-coming artist. Guide your brush strokes and solve a variety of puzzles to make your dreams come true. Create the perfect painting and exhibit it in a world-renowned gallery.

Behind the Frame received rave reviews over on Steam and is free on the Epic Games Store only this week. Download this game for an experience that melts the stress of the day away.

Download Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery from the Epic Games Store.

This game is both creative and relaxing. / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Game

Undying

Undying is a dark and unsettling game. It follows a desperate mother and her young son as they try to survive in a world overrun by zombies. When the mother is bitten, she knows that her days are numbered. But while she may not have a chance, her son does. And so she tries to teach him as much about surviving as she can before her time comes.

This game's story is as sweet and hopeful as it is disturbing. As a result, this game is not suited for anyone below the age of 16. Undying normally costs around $17 but will be free on the Epic Games Store next week. On Steam, the game has received favorable reviews that speak to its quality. You can try it out for yourself next week and find out if you have what it takes to survive the apocalypse.

Download Undying from the Epic Games Store.

Undying is a disturbing yet oddly heartwarming story. / © Steam

Are you looking forward to next week's free game? Please let us know in the comments!