Free Game Alert: Brilliant Co-Op-Game Available for Download

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Escape Academy.

Please note that this is a new series here at nextpit. However, if you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Game

Escape Academy

Do you like Escape Rooms? If you do, this game is the perfect virtual alternative to playing in real life. Escape Academy is an engaging puzzle game with the main goal of gaining entry to locations that you're not supposed to be in. Whether it be through solving puzzles or hacking into secure servers, you have to find a way in—or out.

Escape Academy usually costs around $16. You can download the game for free this week. All you need to secure this deal is a free Epic Games Store account.

Download Escape Academy from the Epic Games Store.

Escape Academy is a fun puzzle game. / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Game

Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery

Next week, the Epic Games Store is giving away an artistic, calming experience. Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery is a breathtaking story game that immerses you in the life of an up-and-coming artist. Guide your brush strokes and solve a variety of puzzles to make your dreams come true. Create the perfect painting and exhibit it in a world-renowned gallery.

Behind the Frame received rave reviews over on Steam and will be free on the Epic Games Store starting next week. Download this game for an experience that melts the stress of the day away.

Download Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery from the Epic Games Store.

This game is both creative and relaxing. / © Steam

Are you looking forward to next week's free game? Please let us know in the comments!