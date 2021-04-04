Easter photo quiz: Spot the smartphones!
Today marks Easter Sunday, and are you up and about for an Easter egg hunt? If you're an adult, chances are you have already discovered 100,000 Easter eggs in your lifetime to date, while your Gen Y family members are most probably protesting in the family home garden about how Easter egg hunts are not vegan-friendly! In order to keep everyone happy, NextPit has an exciting photo quiz for you in lieu of an Easter egg hunt.
The Easter holidays are in full swing, and we have prepared a very special Easter egg hunt just for you. It's not about Easter eggs at all, but rather, concerns smartphones and wearables! This would mean you will need to think things over for a bit, based on the carefully curated and edited images below. You will need to identify which device is shown based on the list of smartphones that we have reviewed this year.
Our polls will let you vote for the device that you think is behind each picture. Of course, answers will be given at the end of the article, so it is all in good fun. Have fun!
Picture 1: What smartphone is this?
Our first picture shows only the time, but the true Android connoisseurs out there will surely recognize the color combination. Perhaps 11.34 is also a hint? We don't know.
Alright, I admit, 11:34 is not a clue! But I can still tell you that Antoine really wanted to review the smartphone featured here and he finally did gain access to it. So, what is your answer?
Picture 2: Which headphones do you see here?
In the second picture, I didn't pick a smartphone for you, because we also like to review wearable audio accessories and other devices. Admittedly, most true wireless headphones look pretty much the same, but still, I think you'll recognize the image below.
Are you still searching for a tip? Sorry, I am unable to furnish you with any more clues, having practically given the game away. I'm curious to find out your immediate answer!
Picture 3: Just which smartphone is this?
Let's get back to what we're good at: Smartphones! And this time, I've picked out a device for you that I've reviewed myself and in my detailed review, I raved quite a bit about the very same color combination that your eyes see below.
I know that there is much that you cannot see, but true smartphone fans will recognize this color right away. As far as I know, this amalgamation of purple and gold has never been used on any other phone.
Picture 4: A very special audio accessory
I've never made a phone call using what you'll see in the following photo before, yet I've talked about the oddest things: Cars, caps, and even smartwatches!
But in the picture above that isn't the sharpest around, there is a slight blur shell of a...oh wait! You are required to guess it! A major clue lies in the name that is partially revealed on the little pink tab.
Picture 5: 5G, but what smartphone is it?
To go with picture number five, I've picked out a GGGGG smartphone for you. Or is that the incorrect spelling? In any case, the manufacturer of this smartphone has clearly marked the back of the handset with the "5G" sign so that you know what you're getting. The tail end of the letters on the left also does drop additional hints.
That's right, it's the "something" 5G! Time to share your best guess with us!
Image 6: A holiday scene or an exciting device?
Okay, let's get to perhaps the most difficult image in our photo quiz! Because if I had only shown you the waveform on the back, you might not even have guessed that it was a smartphone in the first place. With a partial reveal of the logo, this should be a no-brainer.
Camila is currently finding out whether it is worth picking up this handset as her daily driver. The manufacturer's logo is instantly recognizable even though it is half-concealed, and has a large fan base in certain countries in Latin America. What do you think?
Image 7: Kings of branding
Talk about eye-catching rears! I think we can safely crown the next smartphone in our photo quiz as the champion of rear branding! This is because the manufacturer has pulled all the stops to make sure you can clearly view their brand name.
Of course, I didn't remove the manufacturer's name, but you can tell that this is the third word of a phrase in a widely publicized marketing claim. If you visit NextPit regularly, surely this sentence would have caught your eye.
Image 8: Mini-Robot or in-ear headphones?
Casi reviewed the following device and I'm not even sure if he was running through Dortmund with a mini-robot or if he was dancing during his evening NextFit runs. But as a regular NextPit reader, you will definitely know what this is at a glance.
This is because some of you have also been able to try out this gadget for yourself and exchanged notes about it in the forum. If you've hit a wall, perhaps the answer to this digital Easter egg can be found in the forum!
Image 9: A rather iconic switch
Okay, I'll just give you this point! Because in the Android world, there's only one manufacturer that consistently sticks to a mute switch. Well, who is it?
Surely you know which handset this is! If you're still scratching your head, check out the background colour for yet another clue before polling your answer..
Picture 10: This is not an iPhone
We've now come to the final picture and I'll let you in on something: this is not an iPhone! Even though the camera at the back is very similar to the iPhone 12 Pro, this is an Android device.
The top left camera is rather special here, where the outer ring lights up when you snap photos. Well, that ought to have given it away, but do still vote!
And so, you come to the end of the Easter egg photo quiz! I am so proud of you and hope you had some fun. If not, you can at least check out the results now and perhaps brag about how well you did in the comments!
Feel free to share with the rest of us at NextPit how well you scored. Be honest, fabricating the results wouldn't be something you'd do during the Easter holiday!
