Easter photo quiz: Spot the smartphones!

Today marks Easter Sunday, and are you up and about for an Easter egg hunt? If you're an adult, chances are you have already discovered 100,000 Easter eggs in your lifetime to date, while your Gen Y family members are most probably protesting in the family home garden about how Easter egg hunts are not vegan-friendly! In order to keep everyone happy, NextPit has an exciting photo quiz for you in lieu of an Easter egg hunt.

The Easter holidays are in full swing, and we have prepared a very special Easter egg hunt just for you. It's not about Easter eggs at all, but rather, concerns smartphones and wearables! This would mean you will need to think things over for a bit, based on the carefully curated and edited images below. You will need to identify which device is shown based on the list of smartphones that we have reviewed this year.

Our polls will let you vote for the device that you think is behind each picture. Of course, answers will be given at the end of the article, so it is all in good fun. Have fun!

Picture 1: What smartphone is this?

Our first picture shows only the time, but the true Android connoisseurs out there will surely recognize the color combination. Perhaps 11.34 is also a hint? We don't know.

At 11:34, Ezequiel took the picture - does that help you? / © NextPit

Alright, I admit, 11:34 is not a clue! But I can still tell you that Antoine really wanted to review the smartphone featured here and he finally did gain access to it. So, what is your answer?

Which phone do you see in picture 1? OnePlus 9 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11

Oppo Enco X (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Picture 2: Which headphones do you see here?

In the second picture, I didn't pick a smartphone for you, because we also like to review wearable audio accessories and other devices. Admittedly, most true wireless headphones look pretty much the same, but still, I think you'll recognize the image below.

There is music being played here - but from which device? / © NextPit

Are you still searching for a tip? Sorry, I am unable to furnish you with any more clues, having practically given the game away. I'm curious to find out your immediate answer!

Which headphones do you see here? Apple AirPods Pro

Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Picture 3: Just which smartphone is this?

Let's get back to what we're good at: Smartphones! And this time, I've picked out a device for you that I've reviewed myself and in my detailed review, I raved quite a bit about the very same color combination that your eyes see below.

I really liked this color combination / © NextPit

I know that there is much that you cannot see, but true smartphone fans will recognize this color right away. As far as I know, this amalgamation of purple and gold has never been used on any other phone.

Which phone comes in this colour option? Samsung Galaxy S21 +

Asus ROG Phone 5

Nokia 5.4 (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Picture 4: A very special audio accessory

I've never made a phone call using what you'll see in the following photo before, yet I've talked about the oddest things: Cars, caps, and even smartwatches!

Hint: The name is partially seen on the flap / © NextPit

But in the picture above that isn't the sharpest around, there is a slight blur shell of a...oh wait! You are required to guess it! A major clue lies in the name that is partially revealed on the little pink tab.

What weird gadget is this? Apple AirPods Max

Flora telephone fork

Fauna Audio Glasses (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Picture 5: 5G, but what smartphone is it?

To go with picture number five, I've picked out a GGGGG smartphone for you. Or is that the incorrect spelling? In any case, the manufacturer of this smartphone has clearly marked the back of the handset with the "5G" sign so that you know what you're getting. The tail end of the letters on the left also does drop additional hints.

5G = GGGGG / © NextPit

That's right, it's the "something" 5G! Time to share your best guess with us!

Which 5G phone is this? Xiaomi Mi 11

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Image 6: A holiday scene or an exciting device?

Okay, let's get to perhaps the most difficult image in our photo quiz! Because if I had only shown you the waveform on the back, you might not even have guessed that it was a smartphone in the first place. With a partial reveal of the logo, this should be a no-brainer.

With this smartphone's rear up close and personal, it reminds me of the Flensburg Fjord! / © NextPit

Camila is currently finding out whether it is worth picking up this handset as her daily driver. The manufacturer's logo is instantly recognizable even though it is half-concealed, and has a large fan base in certain countries in Latin America. What do you think?

This is the rear panel of which smartphone? Samsung Galaxy A52

Realme 8 Pro

Motorola Moto G10 (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Image 7: Kings of branding

Talk about eye-catching rears! I think we can safely crown the next smartphone in our photo quiz as the champion of rear branding! This is because the manufacturer has pulled all the stops to make sure you can clearly view their brand name.

The engraved lettering is quite an interesting sight! / © NextPit

Of course, I didn't remove the manufacturer's name, but you can tell that this is the third word of a phrase in a widely publicized marketing claim. If you visit NextPit regularly, surely this sentence would have caught your eye.

What smartphone is this? Realme 8 Pro

Motorola Moto G10

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Image 8: Mini-Robot or in-ear headphones?

Casi reviewed the following device and I'm not even sure if he was running through Dortmund with a mini-robot or if he was dancing during his evening NextFit runs. But as a regular NextPit reader, you will definitely know what this is at a glance.

Stylish stalks - which device sports such stalks? / © NextPit

This is because some of you have also been able to try out this gadget for yourself and exchanged notes about it in the forum. If you've hit a wall, perhaps the answer to this digital Easter egg can be found in the forum!

What do you see in this picture? The Oppo Enco X

The base of a mini drone

Casi after going out for a walk in the evening (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Image 9: A rather iconic switch

Okay, I'll just give you this point! Because in the Android world, there's only one manufacturer that consistently sticks to a mute switch. Well, who is it?

Loud, silent, vibration - which Android smartphone manufacturer offers such a switch? / © NextPit

Surely you know which handset this is! If you're still scratching your head, check out the background colour for yet another clue before polling your answer..

Which Android phone comes with a mute switch? Apple iPhone 12 Mini

OnePlus 9

Nubia RedMagic 6 (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Picture 10: This is not an iPhone

We've now come to the final picture and I'll let you in on something: this is not an iPhone! Even though the camera at the back is very similar to the iPhone 12 Pro, this is an Android device.

A long lost iPhone relative? / © NextPit

The top left camera is rather special here, where the outer ring lights up when you snap photos. Well, that ought to have given it away, but do still vote!

Which phone has a camera array that looks like this? Huawei P50 Pro

Samsung Galaxy A72

Oppo Find X3 Pro (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

And so, you come to the end of the Easter egg photo quiz! I am so proud of you and hope you had some fun. If not, you can at least check out the results now and perhaps brag about how well you did in the comments!

Feel free to share with the rest of us at NextPit how well you scored. Be honest, fabricating the results wouldn't be something you'd do during the Easter holiday!