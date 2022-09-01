Buying an e-bike or scooter in New York may save you up to $1100 refund

Owning an e-bike or electric scooter in New York might be an economical idea in the future. A proposed state bill could eventually cut the price of e-bikes or e-scooters in half once legalized. However, there is a maximum limit on how much incentive you will get.

TL;DR

A new bill is proposed in New York that would give up to 50% refund for e-bike purchases.

The bill has a cap of $1,100 for any e-bike.

Only class 1, 2, and 3 e-bikes are covered.

Cheaper e-bikes in New York, why not?

After legalizing e-bikes in 2020, New York is now poised to become the second state to offer incentives or rebates when buying electrice bicycle after Vermon. The Ride Clean bill, which was proposed by Senator Julia Salazar, has already passed the state senate but needs to be approved by the Assembly committee before it formally becomes a law.

Once applied, new purchases below $2,200 will have 50% rebate. On the other hand, e-bikes priced above the threshold would have a maximum refund of $1,100. For instance, buying a $3,000 electric bicycle will still get you a rebate of $1,100 which is still a lot.

Tern NBD urban low-step Class 1 e-bike is available in two trim levels / © Tern

Only select e-bikes are eligible for a refund

Not all e-bikes or scooters will be covered by the proposed bill. Only class 1, 2, and 3 are included which means bigger electric bicycles with maximum speed above 28 mp (45 kph) and more than 1 HP rating will not be eligible. Conversely, both class 1 and 2 e-bikes can be driven at 20 mph (32kph) compared to a class 3 with a higher speed limit. Tern's low-step NBD e-bike that retails starting $3900 it categorized as class 1 as well as the new Ado A20 XE foldable we've reviewed.

Affiliate offer Segway Ninebot E22 Check out the Segway Ninebot E22 electric scooter from Amazon.

As of this writing, only New York and Vermont have announced an initiative towards incentivizing e-bikes and e-scooters. But we won't be surprised if more states would join the move in the coming years.

What do you think of this new bill? Do you intend to purchase an e-bike or e-scooter if this happens in your state? Let us hear your thoughts.