Dyson Digital Slim vacuum stick cordless
© Dyson
Black Friday is not yet here, but that's not stopping major retailers like Best Buy from offering amazing deals ahead of the sale. For instance, the Dyson Digital Slim cordless vacuum stick is available for $229, significantly reduced by $270 (54 percent). This is the best price for the stick vacuum, originally launched at $499.

For this price, you'll be picking the lone color variant in iron/nickel with Dyson's original purple. Remember that this deal is good until November 11, so that's more than a day to consider.

Why do you need a Dyson Digital Slim stick vacuum?

Dyson has a wide range of vacuum offerings, but the Digital Slim stands out because of its lightweight setup as suggested by the name. It only weighs 4.4 lbs. or 33 percent lighter than the Dyson V11. The size makes it easy to maneuver and use in reaching higher areas such as curtains and ceilings. For tighter spots, you can easily convert it into a handheld vacuum while its LED-assisted crevice tool is great for securing edges and staircases.

Like the more premium Dyson stick vacuum cleaners, it has a wide motorbar cleaner head with an anti-tangle roller, which is effective in getting rid of pet hair without slowing the spin. Despite the handy size, its 100 air watts suction power is on par with many of Dyson's cordless vacuums, thanks to the patented cyclone motor.

In addition, it uses advanced full-system filtration that traps up to 99.99 percent of particles. The Dyson Digital Slim supports three cleaning modes and you can monitor which mode is selected as well as the battery life and other controls on the colored circular display.

The Dyson Digital Slim takes about 2 hours and 30 minutes to fully charge, which is quite a stretch. However, you'll be getting more than decent battery life with up to 40 minutes of cleaning between charges.

Do you prefer a stick vacuum over a robot vacuum? What are your thoughts on the Dyson Digital Slim? 

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

