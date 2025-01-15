Dyson's stick vacuums are known for their efficiency and high performance, but some users may find them a bit bulky. If you're in the market for a lighter, more compact cleaner, the new Digital Slim cordless vacuum is a great choice—and it’s on sale today. On Amazon, it has dropped to its best price of $249, slashing 50 percent off the usual cost.

This is the first time this year that the Dyson Digital Slim cordless stick vacuum has returned to its lowest price, a deal last seen during a sale late last year.

Affiliate offer Dyson Digital Slim Cordless Vacuum Buy the Dyson Digital Slim cordless vacuum for half its price at Amazon.

Why the Dyson Digital Slim is a recommended stick vacuum

Unlike most Dyson stick vacuums, the Digital Slim offers several advantages, primarily due to its portability. It weighs a third less than the Dyson V11 yet delivers comparable suction power. Its lightweight design makes it especially convenient for reaching elevated spots.

The Digital Slim can also transform into a handheld vacuum using a crevice adaptor, making it ideal for cleaning tight spaces, edges, and car upholstery. A thoughtful addition is the included wall dock, which keeps the vacuum upright and neatly stored.

In its standard form, the Digital Slim features a motorbar head cleaner equipped with a detangling design to clear hair from the brush and roller. Additionally, it incorporates Dyson's advanced high-filtration system, capturing 99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. Emptying the dust bin is hassle-free—just use the single-lever mechanism to avoid direct contact with dirt and dust.

This vacuum offers three cleaning modes to suit different needs. The built-in LCD screen displays the current mode, battery level, and maintenance alerts, providing real-time updates. With a battery life of up to 40 minutes per charge, the Digital Slim is well-suited for above-average cleaning sessions.

Are you in the market for a cordless stick vacuum? What are your thoughts on the Dyson Digital Slim? Share your plans with us—we’d love to hear from you!