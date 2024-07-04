Eurobike 2024 kicked off in Frankfurt as the bicycle and e-bike world came together. However, familiar names like Bosch, Brose, and others did not make any headlines, although a new player surprisingly appeared on the scene by offerings impressive technical specifications and a brand-new e-bike.

The player behind this surprise hails from a totally different field of expertise: drones. DJI debuted Avinox, its e-bike drive system at Eurobike 2024. This is the first major surprise at the trade fair as at the moment, just a handful of manufacturers such as Bosch, Brose, Fazua, Mahle, and Shimano dominate the e-bike market. DJI certainly blew away everyone's minds with its successful debut.

DJI's Avinox Drive System's technical specifications

The technical specifications of the new drive system proved impressive. Tipping the scales at 2.52 kilograms, the motor is approximately 500 grams heavier than the Bosch Performance Line SX. The Bosch motor delivers around 55 Nm of torque and a maximum peak power of 600 watts. However, DJI's new motor boasts 105 Nm of torque and up to 850 watts of power.

DJI also incorporates the standard suite of intelligent controls. There are four riding modes to choose from: Auto, Eco, Trail, and Turbo as well as a boost mode for additional power. The boost mode temporarily increases the power to 1,000 watts and provides a torque of 120 Nm. According to DJI, additional adjustments to the modes can be made via a mobile app.

Regarding the accessories, DJI offers a choice of two battery sizes — 600 or 800 Wh, with the larger one featuring a fast charging function through the use of GaN (gallium nitride). This allows the massive battery to be charged from 0 to 75 percent in just 1.5 hours. Control of the e-bike is maintained via a 2-inch OLED panel and wireless Bluetooth controllers for the handlebars.

First e-bike with the new motor

With the new DJI drive system, a new e-bike manufacturer has also entered the market. Amflow will focus on e-mountain bikes and will launch the new Amflow PL this autumn. It weighs 19.2 kilograms and, in addition to the DJI system, features a carbon frame and Fox suspension. It also has a variable rear suspension that accommodates 29-inch and 27.5-inch rear wheels.

A display was integrated into the top tube of the frame. It is controlled by the aforementioned Bluetooth controllers. A test ride at Eurobike will reveal how the entire package performs. Additional details about the new provider Amflow and the PL will be revealed soon.

What do we make of it?

With the new DJI Avinox drive system, the Chinese company has made an interesting mark on Eurobike 2024. The technical specifications are impressive, and the first e-bike from Amflow seems to be taking things seriously. The qualities of DJI's e-bike drive system instill a basic level of trust. What is missing are initial riding impressions, long-term reviews, and pricing.

Ultimately, the success of DJI's venture into the e-bike world will depend on these factors. However, the door is definitely thrown wide open for new models with the new system.