Disney+ announces a cheaper subscription

Disney+ is one of the largest streaming providers in the world. And that's despite the fact that the subscription costs $7.99. If that's too expensive for you, you can look forward to another Disney subscription option in the future. With the cheaper version, however, you have to be prepared for one considerable disadvantage!

TL;DR

Disney+ wants to offer a cheaper subscription plan.

Big disadvantage: Subscribers will have to watch advertisements.

Launch in the U.S. in late 2022; internationally from 2023.

For the majority of millennials, Disney movies are probably among their fondest childhood memories. If you, like me, sing "Can you feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King every chance you get, you've probably considered subscribing to Disney+. With series like "The Mandalorian" or "Moon Knight", Disney+ also has some exclusive titles that ultimately persuaded me to subscribe.

If the monthly cost of $7.99 is too expensive for you, you can look forward to a new subscription in the next few months. Disney wants to lower the costs with an ad-supported subscription option. Personally, I only watch my series on Netflix, Disney+, and others to avoid those annoying commercials. But the service is set to launch in the U.S. in late 2022 and internationally in 2023.

"Expanding access to Disney+ to a broader audience at a lower price point is a win for everyone - consumers, advertisers, and our storytellers. More consumers will be able to access our amazing content. Advertisers will be able to reach a wider audience, and our storytellers will be able to share their incredible work with more fans and families." - Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution

Disney's goal here is to double its current subscriber base of 130 million by 2024. We don't currently know how expensive the streaming service will be with advertising. In addition, I almost fear that Disney might raise the price of the standard subscription when the cheaper plan is introduced. So let's wait and see how good Disney's changes really are.

What do you think about the news? Do you think Disney will be able to steal even more customers from Netflix and Amazon? Let us know in the comments!