WWDC 2022: Apple to show iOS 16 and more

Apple has announced the date for its developer conference this year. Accordingly, WWDC 2022 will take place online and on-site at Apple Park Cupertino from June 6 to June 10. While initial information on iOS 16, iPadOS 16 and macOS 13 are expected, the fans are also hoping for new hardware.

TL;DR

Apple developer conference WWDC 2022 will take place from June 6 to 10.

The event will be broadcasted online, but for the first time since the start of the pandemic, Apple is also inviting people in person.

In addition to new operating systems, Apple could also show new MacBooks and updated iPads.

Apple will start revealing more information about its next smartphone operating system, iOS 16, on June 6. The manufacturer traditionally focuses on its own operating systems and apps for iPad, Mac and iPhone at its developer conference called "WWDC". In addition to the mobile operating systems iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, Mac users can also look forward to MacOS 13.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone SE (2022) To device database

Like every year, Apple's developer competition "Swift Student Challenge" for young developers will also take place. Another thing to note is that Apple is inviting people to Apple Park in Cupertino, USA, for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. On June 6, selected guests will be able to watch the press conference and talk about Apple, coding, and other topics in person.

Is WWDC also a hardware event?

Apple leaves the question of new hardware open in its announcement. The spring event, at which the manufacturer presented the iPhone SE 2022 and the Mac Studio, among other things, ended with a cliffhanger. In the release calendar, a new Pro model of Mac PCs was supposed to be presented this year. The presentation of new iPads is also currently hotly debated on the net.

The new iOS 16 will also come to the iPhone SE 2022. / © NextPit

The most likely scenario is that we will get to see the new MacBook Air models. These could either be equipped with the second generation of M1 processors - probably called M2 - or with the M1 Pro or M1 Max processors. However, it is quite unlikely that Apple will show its AR glasses, the "Apple Glass". After all, Apple usually saves new product categories for hardware events.

What do you expect from this year's WWDC? Is the event at all interesting for you? Let me know in the comments!