Get CyberGhost VPN at 83 percent discount: Cool apps and streaming mode

VPN connections can be considered a golden key to the Internet! This is because when you log in to Netflix or YouTube via foreign servers using services such as CyberGhost VPN, you can bypass country restrictions and explore what those countries get to see via these streaming services. In addition, you will also be able to enjoy a more secure surfing experience as well as other benefits. Since CyberGhost VPN is currently available with an 83 percent discount, NextPit would like to introduce the service in greater detail to you.

Unlike real life, you can easily beam yourself to another place on the Internet. VPN providers such as CyberGhost VPN make this possible by routing your Internet connections via tunnel connection across other countries. As a service provider, CyberGhost VPN has been doing this for 15 years (and counting!), having provided 38 million people worldwide with added security while surfing.

As a result, CyberGhost VPN has also managed to secure the top spot for the most trusted VPN providers on Trustpilot. It gets even better - CyberGhost VPN is currently available with an 84 percent discount on a two-year plan. The monthly costs are also low at only $2.25 per month. As an added bonus, the provider will also offer another two more months to your subscription for free! I don't know about you, but these are definitely enough reasons for me to take a closer look at what CyberGhost VPN offers.

Watch Netflix from the USA and bypass country blocks

Probably the most ingenious use case for VPN connections would be the following: if you were to redirect your connection via the USA, for instance, you can access a different range of films and series on streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, or Amazon Prime Video. The prerequisite for this, however, is that streaming services do not recognize the VPN connections and that the connection speed should be high enough for video streaming.

In the app, you'll find a separate category for streaming services like Netflix / © CyberGhost VPN

CyberGhost VPN offers a separate connection mode that caters to more than 35 video streaming services, through which you can directly locate the right server. In a test from Berlin as part of NextPit's curiosity, we achieved speeds of over 50 Mbit/s. This is adequate for 4K streaming over the VPN connection. VPN connections also help you bypass firewalls at a website that you normally won't be able to visit.

The message "This website is not available in your country" is certainly something that we have all encountered at some point. If you subscribe to CyberGhost VPN, the next time that happens, simply select a country of your choice in the VPN app. Once a connection is made, reload the page and you'll most likely be able to gain access to the site.

More security thanks to 256-bit keys and no-logs policy

The second use scenario won't keep you awake longer in front of the TV in the evening, but it will let you sleep a little better. Wwith CyberGhost VPN you can significantly increase your security on the net. The VPN provider not only redirects the connection to one of 7,300 servers in more than 91 countries, but also secures the data packets using secure 256-bit keys. You can choose between the WireGuard©, OpenVPN, and IKEv2 protocols.

The CyberGhost VPN Android app offer a cool design! / © CyberGhost VPN / Screenshot: NextPit

To further increase security, CyberGhost VPN has integrated an automatic killswitch that disconnects connections once your smartphone loses the VPN connection. This way, your IP address won't suddenly become visible just because your handset happens to choose an unsecured WLAN network. The provider promises a no-logs policy so that your connections cannot be viewed with CyberGhost VPN.

CyberGhost VPN can be used on up to 7 devices simultaneously

Another criterion for any good VPN provider worth its salt: Secured connections should be able to be used on many devices, without any limitations and preferably simultaneously. CyberGhost VPN meets these requirements very well, because you can use up to seven devices at the same time. In addition, there are no restrictions on the amount of VPN data volume or speed throttling. Supported platforms by CyberGhost VPN are as follows:

Platforms supported by CyberGhost VPN

Windows

macOS

Linux

Apple iOS

Android

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Android TV

Smart TVs

Apple TV

Xbox One & Xbox 360

PlayStation 3 & PlayStation 4

Router via OpenVPN or IPSec

Even though you can currently obtain CyberGhost VPN with 83 percent discount, you can still try the service out for free for 45 days courtesy of the money-back guarantee. In case you run into any issues or have questions, there is also live chat and email support for customers. You can reach both services round the clock and seven days a week.