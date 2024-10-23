Chips and AI: How Qualcomm Is Shaping the Future of Cars

In addition to its new Snapdragon 8 Elite smartphone SoC, Qualcomm also logically showed how the company envisions the future of driving at its summit. With the Snapdragon Cockpit Elite and Snapdragon Ride Elite, we were able to marvel at two new platforms in Hawaii that will be in use from 2025.

Modern cars have long been more than just a means of transportation. They are mobile data centers whose computing power continues to grow. In recent years, with the electrification of drive systems and the advancement of autonomous technologies, semiconductors have taken on a central role in vehicles. Qualcomm's new platforms promise to take the driving experience to a new level.

Snapdragon Cockpit Elite and Ride Elite: A futuristic leap

With the announcement of the Snapdragon Cockpit Elite and Snapdragon Ride Elite platforms, Qualcomm is making it clear that technological change in the automotive industry is not just progressing, but exploding. Both platforms are set to enable a massive increase in performance, which will have an impact on various areas of vehicle functionality.

The focus here is on computing power, sensor integration, and artificial intelligence—essential building blocks for autonomous driving and interaction with the driver.

What Qualcomm particularly emphasized was the triple computing power of the new Oryon CPU, which is already used in laptops, as well as AI performance that has been increased by a factor of 12. In addition, the Adreno GPU also significantly boosts graphics performance. This hardware basis is crucial to meet the growing demands of the automotive world. What does this mean in concrete terms for the driver?

A car that thinks for itself: AI in new dimensions

The massive increase in computing power is not just a game of numbers, but has a real impact on the driving experience. Qualcomm designed its systems to process up to 40 sensors—including 20 high-resolution cameras, simultaneously.

This turns the car into a multi-layered perceptual apparatus that captures its surroundings better than ever before. It will soon be possible for vehicles to provide precise answers to questions such as “What kind of building is that?” or to independently recognize dangers before the driver even notices them.

Qualcomm wants to shake up the automotive market with the Snapdragon Cockpit Elite and the Snapdragon Ride Elite. / © Qualcomm

This high level of integration of sensor technology and AI shows where the journey is heading: away from pure automation and towards an intelligent companion in road traffic. Qualcomm's systems open up new possibilities for using audio and video technologies in the vehicle.

This makes it possible for each occupant to receive their own personalized audio or video stream without physical separation. The AI-based audio zones thus enable an immersive entertainment experience sans headphones and without distraction from the traffic.

Autonomous driving: The next evolutionary leap

The Ride Elite platform aims to take autonomous driving to a new level. The combination of visual sensors, route planning, navigation, and full vehicle control suggests a scenario in which cars could drive completely autonomously.

This development is not without any controversy: Tesla's focus on purely visual sensor technology recently sparked criticism at the presentation of the Cybercab and Cybervan because other systems rely on a combination of LiDAR, radar, and cameras. Qualcomm is taking a hybrid approach here and combining different sensor technologies to ensure maximum safety and precision.

What does this mean for the end user? It is quite possible the first vehicle models will be equipped with these functions from 2025. This could finally bring autonomous driving out of the niche and into the mainstream.

Drivers could then look forward to safer and more efficient traffic systems that not only work faster and more precisely, but also optimize energy consumption. Qualcomm's platforms show that the race for autonomous driving has long since begun and that it is accelerating rapidly.

What does this mean for you?

These new systems open up numerous possibilities on how we can use and experience the vehicle. Highly integrated cockpit systems, in particular, will revolutionize the driving experience. If you follow the development of autonomous vehicles or are already considering buying an electric car yourself, these technologies are a clear sign of how the automotive world will evolve over the coming years. E

arly adopters of these innovations could soon benefit from a car that can do more than just drive. You get a vehicle that actually responds to its users and continuously optimize the driving experience.

It is foreseeable that these technologies will not only be found in the luxury segment but will gradually make their way into more affordable models. What does this mean for you? In just a few years, you could benefit from the advantages of such intelligent systems without spending a fortune. The boundary between vehicle and computer is becoming increasingly blurred and at a speed that will amaze even the most seasoned tech enthusiasts.