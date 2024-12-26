Hot topics

How to Replace Siri with ChatGPT on iPhone

4 min read 4 min No comments 0
How to use ChatGPT with Siri iOS iPhone
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Apple's iOS 18.2 introduces a significant update, bringing a second wave of Apple Intelligence and AI features to supported iPhone models. Among the highlights is the integration of Siri with ChatGPT, empowering users to make use of the latter for more complex queries. If you're looking to set up ChatGPT as part of your Siri experience, follow this guide for step-by-step instructions.

Why Use ChatGPT Over Siri?

ChatGPT on the iPhone offers distinct advantages compared to Siri, particularly for addressing complex questions and nuanced contexts. Additionally, ChatGPT supports a broader range of languages than Apple's AI assistant, making it a more versatile tool overall.

However, Siri maintains its strengths, especially in handling extended conversations thanks to its deep integration with Apple Intelligence. Siri can carry context across interactions, whereas ChatGPT—being platform-agnostic—responds to one prompt at a time. To continue a natural conversation with ChatGPT, you’ll need to reopen the app.

Another key difference is accessibility: Siri supports both voice and text-based commands, while ChatGPT integration through Apple Intelligence is limited to text input. Regardless, ChatGPT is a more powerful AI solution despite some limitations.

How to Enable ChatGPT with Siri on Your iPhone

To use ChatGPT alongside Siri on a compatible iPhone, you'll first need to activate the integration. Here’s how to set it up:

  1. Open Settings on your iPhone.
  2. Navigate to Apple Intelligence > Siri.
  3. Tap on Use ChatGPT to initiate setup.
  4. Follow the on-screen instructions and select Enable ChatGPT when prompted.
  5. In the same section, toggle on Confirm ChatGPT Requests.
  6. Tap the back button to save your changes.
A smartphone displaying the Settings menu with 'Apple Intelligence & Siri' highlighted.
Open settings and then select Apple Intelligence and Siri. © nextpit
Settings menu on an iPhone displaying 'ChatGPT' under 'Extensions'.
Select ChatGPT. Remark: If this option is not showing up, you're phone is not Apple Intelligence enabled. © nextpit
ChatGPT Extension settings on a smartphone with 'Use ChatGPT' and 'Setup Prompts' options.
Tap on Use ChatGPT to continue the setup. © nextpit
Privacy settings for ChatGPT on an iPhone with an 'Enable ChatGPT' button.
To proceed, tap on Enable ChatGPT. © nextpit
ChatGPT Extension settings on a smartphone, featuring options for using ChatGPT and confirming Siri requests.
Toggle on the Confirm ChatGPT Requests. © nextpit

How to Launch ChatGPT with Siri on Your iPhone

Once enabled, ChatGPT can be accessed via Siri or Type to Siri. Remember, you’ll need to include a prefix or identifier like “ask ChatGPT” or “use ChatGPT” in your command to direct Siri to the AI chatbot.

How to access ChatGPT via Siri

With iOS 18, Apple added Type with Siri. This basically allows you to type your queries to the AI assistant including the ChatGPT action.

  1. If Siri is enabled on your lock screen, press and hold the side button to activate Siri.
  2. Begin your command with “ask ChatGPT,” followed by your query or instruction.
  3. Alternatively, use the Action Button to launch Siri after configuring it for this purpose.
iPhone settings screen showing options for Apple Intelligence & Siri, including 'Talk & Type to Siri'.
Tap on Talk & Type to Siri. © nextpit
Settings screen for Siri options on an iPhone, showing 'Type to Siri' toggle enabled.
Toggle on Type to Siri. © nextpit
iPhone screen displaying a search prompt for ChatGPT with the question about the distance between Earth and the moon.
Double tap on the bottom bar to summon Type to Siri. © nextpit
iPhone screen displaying a notification about the distance between the Earth and the Moon, with apps below.
Responses from ChatGPT are displayed on a floating card on the top. © nextpit

How to Use ChatGPT with Type to Siri

iOS 18 introduces Type to Siri, a feature that lets you type queries directly to Siri, including commands for ChatGPT. To enable this:

  1. Open Settings on your iPhone.
  2. Go to Apple Intelligence > Siri.
  3. Select Talk and Type to Siri.
  4. Toggle on Type to Siri.
  5. Save your changes.
A smartphone screen displaying Siri options, including 'Type to Siri'.
Customize the Control Center and add the Type to Siri shortcut. © nextpit
Control Center on an iPhone showing 'Type to Siri' option highlighted.
Launch Type to Siri from the Control Center. © nextpit

After activation, you can launch Type to Siri by double-tapping the bottom bar of your screen or using the Action Button. For quicker access, customize the Control Center or Lock Screen by adding Type to Siri as a shortcut.

Which iPhones Support ChatGPT Integration?

ChatGPT integration with Siri is available on the iPhone 15 Pro (review), iPhone 15 Pro Max (review), and the entire iPhone 16 series (review). Older iPhone models do not currently support this feature.

Have you tried Apple Intelligence yet? Which AI features are your favorites? Share your thoughts in the comments—we’d love to hear from you!

The best camera phones to buy in 2024

  Editor's Choice The Best Android Alternative The Best Camera iPhone The Best Camera Under $1,000 The Best Camera Under $600 The Best Camera Under $500 The Best Camera Foldable
Product
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Google Pixel 8
Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 7a
OnePlus Open
Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Product Image Google Pixel 8 Product Image Google Pixel 7 Product Image Google Pixel 7a Product Image OnePlus Open Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Review: Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Review: Google Pixel 8
Review: Google Pixel 7
Review: Google Pixel 7a
Review: OnePlus Open
Offer*
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing