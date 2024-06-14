Concerned About Your Career Progression? Develop Green Skills to Succeed

While much of the discourse surrounding the skills gap and its impact on the economy has related to tech skills and in particular, the skills needed to maximize the potential of AI, green skills have also entered the chat.

In fact, according to the World Economic Forum, green job vacancies have increased by 12.3% despite green skills being in short supply.

What this means is that although companies are making a conscious effort to be more sustainable in both their business practices and their products, they may be unable to make the radical changes needed.

Apply for these green jobs today

Going green

Defined as jobs that “contribute to preserve or restore the environment”, green jobs go beyond the industries you might typically associate with climate restoration such as manufacturing, construction and emerging sectors like renewable energy providers.

And thanks to the rise of ESG (environmental, social and governance) reports, large organizations have become increasingly aware of the importance of implementing environmental policies and weaving environmental initiatives into their business models. This not only makes a more positive impact on the environment, but fuels growth and profitability.

Take the chief sustainability officer as a perfect example of this. Tasked with overseeing an organization’s internal and external environmental impact, CSOs started joining the workforce in the early 2000s as a direct response to both regulatory pressure by governments to improve environmental impact and investor demand to address sustainability issues.

Additionally, companies including Apple and Google have invested heavily in sustainable supply chains, leading to the creation of sustainable supply chain managers, and eco-designers.

And according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), employment in the renewable energy sector, particularly in solar and wind energy, has seen substantial growth. For example, solar photovoltaic installers and wind turbine technicians are among the fastest-growing occupations in the country and are expected to increase by 60.7% by 2029.

3 green jobs hiring across the U.S.

Upskilling for the future

Depending on your career background and the area you currently work in, there are a number of factors to bear in mind when it comes to honing your green skills. For example, do you need to focus on developing your technical skills such as your ability to work on environmental impact assessments or sustainable design?

Or perhaps your soft skills need to be adapted to land a green job: creative thinking, critical and analytical thinking and communication skills are crucial for all jobs but you’ll need to figure out how you would approach problems and tasks through a green lens.

If it’s the former, taking a more formal route might be the best way to pursue a green career. If the company you currently work for offers green skills learning and development opportunities, you can usually avail of them for free and during working hours.

However, if they don’t, online platforms including Coursera, Udacity and edX offer courses in climate change, renewable energy and sustainability.

Get tactical

Once you’ve tackled the skills side of things, start thinking about the kind of companies you want to work for and tailor your resume accordingly. This way, you’re well positioned to apply for green jobs or jobs that require green skills.

It’s also a good idea to start focussing your networking efforts so that you’re tapping into professional associations or industry events that have a green focus.

Looking for your next opportunity? Head to the nextpit Job Board today. This article was written By Aoibhinn Mc Bride.