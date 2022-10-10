Rollercoasters are triggering iPhone 14 Crash Detection - Here's how to avoid it

Apple's exclusive Car Crash Detection feature has shipped with the iPhone 14 , Watch Series 8 , Watch SE and Watch Ultra models. It turns out that theme park rides can accidentally trick the feature to call 911. Luckily, there's a temporary fix to avoid that from happening if you tend to bring your iPhone or Apple smartwatch in a rollercoaster ride.

The Crash Detection is supposedly designed to work when you get involved in serious vehicle accidents. It uses an array of high-gravity and accelerometer sensors to intelligently tell if you need some help. Once detected, the software will prompt an alert to the user. If you don't dismiss within 20 seconds, your iPhone 14 or Apple Watch connected to a cellular or Wi-Fi will call the responders before sharing your status and location.

Surprisingly, rollercoasters and other thrill rides in amusement parks are noticeably triggering the Car Crash Detection on Apple's newest devices by accident. As reported by WSJ, a couple of parks saw an uptick of false emergency calls unknowingly made by its visitors. The event could become a trend in other parks too if not resolved.

Apple has crucially acknowledged the issue. It says that they will release a software update for compatible devices to address the false trigger of Crash Detection when riding rollercoasters in the coming weeks.

How to fix Car Crash Detection from triggering when on a ride

Currently, there is an easy fix to avoid your iPhone 14 or Watch 8 from triggering the Crash Detection. Users are advised to activate Airplane mode which you easily access from the control center of your iPhone 14 or cellular-capable Watch 8 and Watch Ultra. Alternatively, you can turn off your device. However, the last is not the best solution if you want to take photos or videos.

What are your thoughts on the lifesaving features of Apple's iPhone 14? Do you consider these as must-have tools in buying your next smartphone? Let us know your answers in the comment section below.