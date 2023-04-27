How To Buy the Nothing Phone (1) in the United States

The Nothing Phone (1) with its transparent back and unique Glyph lighting makes it as one of the best mid-range Android smartphones you can get. While it is not official sold stateside, there are still a few ways you can buy the Nothing Phone (1) in the US. NextPit will show you how in this buying guide.

In this article, we listed Amazon and eBay as the major retailers where you can buy the Nothing smartphone. But there are other ways to import the Nothing Phone (1) apart from the two, although these aren't the best options due to a few reasons, like lack of return policy and longer shipping dates. If you prefer having these benefits, Amazon or eBay would be better.

What you should know before buying an unlocked Nothing Phone (1) in the US

Regardless of which retailer you'll pick, you'll still be getting the global and unlocked version of the Nothing Phone (1). It means that not all networks will be supported, but Nothing said that the handset should fully work with the 5G service of T-Mobile and a few 4G LTE bands for other networks such as AT&T and Verizon.

Beyond the connectivity, you should note that there is no official warranty from the brand for repair service and replacement parts if your Nothing Phone (1) breaks down. However, you will still be able to select a third-party protection plan offered by the retailers below, albeit for an added cost.

The Nothing Phone's 6.55-inch OLED display (1) has a variable refresh rate of 60 to 120 Hz in Full HD+ resolution. / © NextPit

How to buy from Nothing via the Beta Membership

Nothing announced its paid Beta Membership back in January. The program costs $299 and gives users in the US access to test the beta version of Nothing OS along with a Nothing Phone (1) device. This is the cheapest way to own a Nothing Phone.

Unfortunately, the company has announced that it has already ended the program despite it was originally planned to run until June 30, 2023. It remains unclear if Nothing will relaunch it later or have a different initiative with a new version of the Nothing Phone (1).

How to buy the Nothing Phone (1) from Amazon

Amazon is a great place to buy the Nothing Phone (1). The most affordable listed variant is the black with 8 GB with 256 GB storage. It is offered for $409 and directly ships from the US. If you prefer the white, it is priced higher for $499 despite having the same memory configuration. Again, it's highlighted that either unit is unlocked and lacks CDMA compatibility for Verizon and Sprint.

At the same retailer but a separate listing, the setup with 12 GB of RAM costs $549. This is a steep price difference, with the RAM the only upgrade you'll get over the base model. However, you can trade in your older phone and receive up to $400 credit you can use during purchase.

How to buy Nothing Phone (1) from eBay

Trade-ins are not available on eBay, but you can still get the Nothing Phone (1) in the base configuration a midge cheaper than on Amazon. The black colorway of the device costs $405 a pop. You can also add a wireless prepaid plan with an option to activate it to a major carrier.

Should you skip the Phone (1) and wait for Nothing's new phone?

Nothing is yet to announce a successor to the Phone (1) which will likely debut as Nothing Phone (2). There are no exact details about its launch date and availability in the US, so it might take a while. At the same time, the upcoming Phone (2) could be pricier at launch, making the current Phone (1) a compelling choice to try Nothing's platform.

Do you plan to purchase the Nothing Phone (1)? Which of the retailer are you getting it? Please let us know the comments. We're listening.