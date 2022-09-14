New name but same design: Bose launches QuietComfort SE headphones

Bose has quietly unveiled the new QuietComfort SE over-ear ANC headphones . The audio brand didn't even spend a little fanfare announcing the SE model since it is unchanged from last year's QuietComfort 45 in every corner including the price and features.

TL;DR

Bose launches QuietComfort SE ANC headphones.

The new over-ear headphones are identitcal to QuietComfort 45.

Bose' new QC SE headphones are priced for $330 while the QC 45 is now cheaper.

The lightweight Bose QuietComfort SE picks up everything that the QC45 has in terms of design. You do get the classic over-ear headbands and large earcups with the controls and USB-C port retained at exact location. Additionally, the headphones can swivel and fold flat for easy stowing in their included carrying pouch.

It's unclear if Bose introduced a new audio chipset or added codecs support under the hood. What's only confirmed are 24 hours battery life between charges and 2.5 hours charging time—all are unchanged compared to the previous model. Bose has bundled the headset with a USB cable along with the 3.5 mm to 2.5 mm adapter for wired listening. Alternatively, users can tap the wireless feature via Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.

Bose QuietComfort SE headphones with cables / © Bose

Active noise cancellation is present along with Quiet and Aware modes. The latter feature allows outside noises similar to the cheaper Soundcore Space Q45 that we've tested. Pairing the headphones is done through the Bose mobile app that also offers equalizer customization.

Cheaper pricing for the QuietComfort 45

Bose has already listed the QuietComfort SE for $330, which is the same price as when the previous model that was launched last year. Surprisingly, the Bose QuietComfort 45 is heavily discounted at Amazon. So, it really intrigues us on what could be the difference between two models of ANC headphones.

Will you consider picking the new QuietComfort SE at a more expensive price? Let us know your answers in the comment section.