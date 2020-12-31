Digital fireworks: Here are the best New Year's Eve fireworks videos on the web

Each New Year's Eve, many of us would spend the night outdoors, be it at a park, on a rooftop building, or on the street with our family and friends - and with firecrackers. It is a tradition for many people, and even if you don't set off your own firecrackers, the glorious display of lights and awesome soundscape have been ingrained in our psyche as being an essential part of the New Year. To get you in the mood despite the general depressing outlook, I rounded up a list of best digital fireworks displays on the web for NextPit.

Surely there will be at least one comment that will demonise New Year's Eve celebrations that involve fireworks, and hence this is a digital offering of the visual and audio beauty of a fireworks display without any of the associated cons. Perhaps my small contribution might help certain quarters, of whom are descendants of Ebenezer Scrooge and do not want to have anything to do with ushering in New Year's Eve. Let us jump right in, with videos on YouTube, Netflix and other video streaming sites that offer a digital fireworks show complete with subtitles! Short fuse? YouTube's most popular fireworks Fireworks in 4K resolution Fireworks with a walkthrough Fireworks without music Fireworks from the point of view of...fireworks? The following videos are all available for free on the internet and contain footage of actual fireworks, and not some bumped up computer animation. Most of the videos are obviously recordings, of which you should watch on a big screen TV or even a projector. For this purpose, I have listed the title of the video in addition to the link, so that you can enter it into the search field of your smart TV straight away. YouTube's best fireworks Let's start right away with a real firecracker (woohoo)! After having to click through countless videos of Katy Perry's "Firework," the following clip is probably the most popular digital fireworks display on YouTube. It currently stands at close to 12 million views, and I suspect a lot of that had to do with the perspective of the video. This is because the video was apparently filmed via a handheld, hence it gives off that feel as though you are right there in the flesh, watching it yourself.

Tunes from Abba as the background music also works quite well in the video. The quality is only limited to 720p resolution, though, so it's not meant for optimal viewing on 4K TVs. However, there are far higher resolution videos available down the list. Title: Happy New Year 2021 Fireworks - Happy New Year [HD]

7 56 minutes Resolution: 720p Fireworks in 4K resolution If the resolution on the first video is too low for you, I've picked out a gem from the Kuwana Suigo Fireworks Festival, which takes place in Japan on an annual basis. The fireworks shot in this video ooze with professionalism from all aspects compared to the previous recommendation. Using system cameras NX1 and NX500 from Samsung to capture the entire shebang, with wide-angle views via the fisheye lenses, you can be sure of a great looking video that will definitely leave you in awe.

The background song "Cassandra" by Thomas Bergesen is used to complement the explosion of fireworks. This is a classical video in many aspects, where it showcases the fireworks in a cinematic manner. In order to spice up the video, there is also a mixture of rockets and pyro effects that take place on the ground. Should 4K resolution not be enough for you, you can also check out the same video shot in 8K via this link (an external link on YouTube), but I shall not read too much into it because of the low prevalence of 8K TVs at the moment. Title: [4K] 桑名水郷花火大会 2017 2尺玉17発! NTN100周年記念 超特大仕掛花火 - Kuwana Suigo Fireworks Festival - (Just search for Kuwana Suigo Fireworks Festival)

16 48 minutes Resolution: 4K Fireworks while walking through the city New Year's Eve isn't just about standing quietly in the corner, your head peering upwards at fireworks. You certainly don't want to miss the adrenaline rush of walking through a series of sparks and rockets flying all over the place in an extremely crowded city during this "new normal" of a New Year's Eve. On YouTube, I found a video that depicts this end-time chaos in Berlin.

There is no background music here, but the 4K resolution is definitely a welcome addition, and the crew has ensured that you can choose your own soundtrack playing in the background, according to your own liking. Unfortunately, it sometimes runs into certain quarters that are not that snazzy or exciting, but overall, it manages to capture the mood for the New Year quite well. Title: New Year Walk in Neukölln 2 Berlin Germany [4K] New Year's Eve 2020

12 09 minutes Resolution: 4K Fireworks without music People chewing on a healthy cucumber snack loudly with a live microphone in front of them, 10-hour long cat memes, and ASMR videos from the chiropractor - there's no end to weird stuff on YouTube. I had to search pretty hard for fireworks videos without any background music, though. Thankfully, I was able to track this one down, although I realized right away that I was looking for trouble. "Done the fireworks way" was the title, and it certainly is a prime example of a fireworks video without any background music.

While the audio contained within is all about the fireworks, the resolution of the video leaves quite a bit to be desired. You'll have to settle for 240p, but fireworks videos are actually dark for the most part anyway. Here is a short summary: Title: Traditional Fireworks - no music, done the fireworks way. PGI 2007

15 06 minutes Resolution: 240p Fireworks from the perspective of...fireworks? Why do we only look at digital fireworks from our own limited perspectives? A YouTuber put his expensive DJI Phantom 2 on the line and flew through a fireworks display along with a GoPro Hero 3. The video did a fantastic job of showing how three-dimensional New Year's Eve rockets actually are. At the same time, it caused an anxiety attack in me, possibly caused by pyromaniacs who always point their rockets at others in a non-chalant manner.