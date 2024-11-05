Have $400 to spend on a new smartphone and not sure which one to choose? We're here to help. In this article, we've listed the best smartphones you can get for $400 or less, from gaming-ready SoCs with 5G, to 120 Hz displays and top-notch cameras. Without further ado, here are our top picks for smartphones under $400.

If you're short on time and just want our top recommendation for a $400 smartphone, glance at the table below. For a more detailed insight into our top picks, continue reading the descriptions below or check out the available reviews before making your decision.

Editor's note: the prices highlighted in this article may vary depending on discounts offered by the manufacturers.

The best smartphones under $400 in 2024

Editor's choice under $400: Google Pixel 6a

The Google Pixel 6a is probably the best under-400 smartphone out there today. / © nextpit

The Google Pixel 6a has been available for purchase since July 21, 2022, but surprisingly the device can be found on Amazon for $399 with 128 GB. Packed with Google's custom Tensor processor for better performance of Machine Learning-based features, the Pixel 6a seems to be the best option for those who want a more compact Google phone in 2024.

In my review of the device, it was already pretty clear that this phone was unbeatable among the smartphones under $400, even though it only offers one internal storage option and a 60 Hz refresh rate. More than that, the 6a is the most cost-effective smartphone out of the entire Pixel 6 series.

When it comes to the camera suite, the Pixel 6a offers a fairly basic module, but it doesn't really lag behind the competition, given that Google's big asset here is in the camera software. So you can be sure that the photos taken with the 6a will bear the Pixel series' stamp of quality.

Summary Buy Google Pixel 6a Good Premium smartphone performance

Balanced image post-processing

Optimum size

Clean software

Up to five years of updates

IP67 certification Bad Screen refresh rate of only 60 Hz

Only one internal storage option

No wireless charging support Go to review Google Pixel 6a

A friendly tip: Consider checking the Google Pixel 7a (review) prices before making a purchase. The device might be available at a similar price on your preferred e-commerce platform.

Best iPhone under $400: Apple iPhone SE (2022)

The form factor of the iPhone SE still works very well. / © nextpit

As an Apple alternative, we recommend the iPhone SE (2022) without any second thought. Coming two years after the iPhone SE (2020), the new budget iPhone sports a powerful A15-bionic but sees little improvement over the previous device. You get a 12MP camera inside a virtually similar casing to the iPhone SE 2020 (and iPhone 8/7/6s) and IP67 resistance.

The real upgrade aside from the SoC (and the extra GB of RAM at 4GB) is the 5G connectivity, which makes the device finally capable of enjoying the latest connectivity technology like the rest of the sub-$400 devices you see in this list. We already tested the iPhone SE (2022) and, of course, it is a great solution for anyone looking for an affordable iPhone.

Summary Buy Apple iPhone SE (2022) Good Insane performance level

High-quality workmanship

Surprisingly good photo and video performance

Solid battery life that lasts up till late at night Bad Display is simply outdated

Too few camera functions

Low storage space in the base model without expandable memory

More expensive than predecessor at market launch Go to review Apple iPhone SE (2022)

The best alternative under $400: Samsung Galaxy A35

With no sign of the Galaxy A55 in the US, the A35 will fly the mid-range flag in the country. / © nextpit

For 2024, Samsung curiously opted not to offer its best-selling Galaxy A55 model in the US. In its place, the South Korean brand placed the cheaper A35 model as an alternative for the mid-range market.

Truth be told, both phones are very similar in terms of performance and specifications, with a well-rounded package in terms of cameras, software support, and battery life. The A35 inherits the Exynos 1380 chip used in our previous recommendation, the Galaxy A54, promising smooth performance for daily tasks and even some games.

On the software front, the Galaxy A35 is the phone on this list that will keep receiving security updates for longer, with Samsung promising patches until sometime in 2029. More recent phones are starting to promise even longer support, but none at this price range (yet).

Summary Buy Samsung Galaxy A35 Good Stylish and above all high-quality new look

Solid performance in everyday use and in mobile games

Useful cameras

Up to five years of security updates

Water and dust-proof Bad Slow quick charging

No wireless charging

Cameras not well coordinated Go to review Samsung Galaxy A35

The best battery life for less than $400: Nothing Phone (2a)

The Nothing Phone (2a) still has a transparent back, but the glass is plastic instead of glass. / © nextpit

The Phone (2a) is Nothing's latest affordable smartphone. It offers a well-balanced technical specification but stands out above all for its design, judged by my colleague Antoine Engels to be the best-looking mid-range smartphone of 2024.

The Phone (2a) offers a pleasant experience with its Nothing OS 2.5 interface and promises to be durable with its 3 Android updates promise and a 4-year policy on security updates. Performance is decent and stable, although the smartphone is not equipped with the latest Snapdragon SoC.

With its 5000 mAh battery supporting 45 W fast charging, the Phone (2a) is the autonomy champion in its price range. In our battery benchmark, the smartphone lasted an impressive 17 h 02. You can easily go two days without recharging your Phone (2a). It also offers the added advantage of recharging not too slowly.

The only real concession you'll have to make, in my opinion, concerns the photo quality, which isn't very convincing, especially at night. Apart from that, the Nothing Phone (2a) is a well-balanced mid-range smartphone with a beautiful screen, decent performance and, above all, remarkable battery life.

Summary Buy Nothing Phone (2) Good Beautiful OLED LTPO 120 Hz screen

Almost unchanged but still very cool design

Glyph interface a little less gimmicky

Three Android updates + four years of security updates

Excellent autonomy

Wireless and reverse wireless charging Bad Average photo quality

IP54 certified only

Aggressive thermal clamping

No charger included Go to review Nothing Phone (2)

Best phone with Stylus under $400: Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)

The Moto Stylus 5G offers premium looks with the added versatility of the stylus. / © Motorola

Motorola offers many options in this price range—some might argue too many—but a standout is the Moto G Stylus line. It brings some productivity features of the Galaxy Note family to a broader market.

Despite not launching a 4G model in 2024, Motorola kept the "5G" moniker on the full model name. The specifications are broadly similar to the previous generation, though, with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip running the show and a surprisingly large 8 GB of RAM.

The 2024 model fixes one of the issues we had with the previous model, which only offered 8 megapixels on the ultra-wide camera. Now, your landscape and wide vistas can have 13 megapixels of resolution for better image capture and maybe even some printing action.

In conclusion, while the Moto G Stylus 5G might not excel in every category, it offers a balanced set of features and a uniqueness not commonly seen in today's smartphones.

Buying guide: What you can expect from smartphones up to $400

In this section, we outline what smartphones under $400 offer in 2024. While mid-range phones provide a decent balance of price and performance, in the US, this price sits between budget models and high-end mid-rangers.

At this price, you might find older devices or ones with lesser specs. Though most have 5G, they may lag in camera, performance, and design compared to the $600 range with newer tech.

Power and performance: Investing in a sub-$400 device will at least guarantee that the SoC can tackle the most recent games. Here, you should expect SoC's that are at least one to two years old and offer good performance for daily tasks.

Investing in a sub-$400 device will at least guarantee that the SoC can tackle the most recent games. Here, you should expect SoC's that are at least one to two years old and offer good performance for daily tasks. Cameras: In the mid-range, models like the Samsung Galaxy A35 have 50-megapixel main cameras, but don't match the Galaxy Ultra's photo quality. The primary issue in this range is with the cameras, especially "Quad cameras" that use low-quality macro and depth sensors. Unfortunately, the telephoto camera often gets compromised.

In the mid-range, models like the Samsung Galaxy A35 have 50-megapixel main cameras, but don't match the Galaxy Ultra's photo quality. The primary issue in this range is with the cameras, especially "Quad cameras" that use low-quality macro and depth sensors. Unfortunately, the telephoto camera often gets compromised. Battery & charging: Batteries in this price range are typically between 4,500 and 5,000 mAh, but charging speeds are subpar. Devices from Honor and Xiaomi offer over 60W fast-charging, but they aren't available in the US. Here, 10W to 15W is decent. Wireless charging is rare at this price point.

Batteries in this price range are typically between 4,500 and 5,000 mAh, but charging speeds are subpar. Devices from Honor and Xiaomi offer over 60W fast-charging, but they aren't available in the US. Here, 10W to 15W is decent. Wireless charging is rare at this price point. Display: In terms of display, we can expect FullHD+ screens with high refresh rates (except for Apple), and OLED displays are getting increasingly popular, with nice color reproduction and impressive contrast levels.

In terms of display, we can expect FullHD+ screens with high refresh rates (except for Apple), and OLED displays are getting increasingly popular, with nice color reproduction and impressive contrast levels. Age and support: At this price, be wary of devices older than two years due to limited software updates. Most will receive only one or two updates beyond their initial OS. Hence, Android 10 devices will become outdated after the launch of Android 14 in 2023, for example.

At this price, be wary of devices older than two years due to limited software updates. Most will receive only one or two updates beyond their initial OS. Hence, Android 10 devices will become outdated after the launch of Android 14 in 2023, for example. Carrier compatibility: In this price range, not all devices are compatible with every carrier. Many are designed for GSM networks, common outside the US. If you're on a CDMA network like Verizon, ensure compatibility. However, with 4G LTE and 5G, this issue is diminishing.

Alternatives to purchasing a more expensive smartphone

Upcoming sales events Black Week 25 to 29 November 2024 Black Friday 29 November 2024 Cyber Monday 2 December 2024 Amazon Prime Day tbc

Getting a device with a plan, discounted or free

Financing a device is an affordable way to obtain a new one, as carriers offer incentives to attract and retain customers. Typically, payments are broken into 24 or 36 installments with an eligible plan. Additionally, discounts or even free devices are available when starting a new plan.

Refurbished and used smartphones

If removing the protective film for the first time on your new device does not cause you to jump for joy, you can pick up more expensive smartphones from the second-hand or refurbished market. It is particularly advisable to use devices that carry a refurbished guarantee.

Buy a refurbished cell phone: Here's what you need to look out for when shopping

Refurbished smartphones are inspected and restored by trusted companies to ensure quality. They're especially appealing when accompanied by an extended warranty, offering protection against potential issues shortly after purchase.

What do you think of this selection? Which models do you think we have forgotten and which deserve to be included? Do you find the advice sections and our testing process useful? What do you think of this new format? We look forward to your feedback!