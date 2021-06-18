We've got the best online multiplayer games for Android and iOS for you! Whether you love indulging in Co-Op teamwork or simply want to vent your frustrations on others in a PvP game – NextPit's got you covered! From racing games, shooters, and battle royale games to role-playing games and strategy games: Here is our list of the best multiplayer games for Android and iOS platforms.

4.5 stars on Google Play / 4.7 stars on the Apple App Store

Price: Free, includes in-game ads

In-app purchases: yes, tactical advantages Download Call of Duty: Mobile for Android

Download Call of Duty: Mobile for iOS Critical Ops The tactical shooter that is Critical Ops was modeled after the multiplayer classic, CounterStrike. The large player community enables fair matching between opponents of equal skill levels, providing balanced fun without any frustration.

4.2 stars on Google Play / 4.4 stars on the Apple App Store

Price: Free, in-game ads

In-App Purchases: Yes Download Critical Ops for Android

Download Critical Ops for iOS PUBG MOBILE (LITE) Also known as PlayerUnknown Battleground, the battle royale game PUBG has two Android spin-offs. While PUBG Mobile sees up to 100 players being sent into battle on large maps with the last person standing, PUBG Mobile LITE reduces the number of players and range of functions by a significant amount. In return, the system requirements drop, which makes the game more accessible to a whole lot more players. It is about time you jumped into the multiplayer fray on your Android smartphone.

4.2 stars on Google Play

Price: Free

In-App Purchases: Yes Download PUBG Mobile Lite for Android Unkilled A good old zombie co-op shooter that follows in the footsteps of the classic Left4Dead title is now playable on your smartphone. Unkilled lets you play on the side of the zombies as well, where you develop new gene modifications throughout the game in order to upgrade your undead.

4.4 stars on Google Play / 4.6 stars on the Apple App Store

Price: Free, in-game ads

In-App Purchases: Yes Download Unkilled for Android

Download Unkilled for iOS Fortnite In no time at all, Fortnite has overtaken the aforementioned PUBG in terms of popularity stakes. Meanwhile, the battle royale multiplayer shooter has been available for Android and iOS for quite some time now. After getting into a tiff with Apple, Epic now uses its own installer for the game instead of relying on any app stores. Those who use iPhones will are currently unable to get their fix due to ongoing legal issues. We'll keep you posted. Click here to download Fortnite for Android

Multiplayer racing games Asphalt 9: Legends

Riptide GP: Renegade

Mario Kart Tour Asphalt 9: Legends Asphalt 9: Legends isn't just meant for racing fans who prefer to race alone. Gameloft's beautifully crafted for both iOS and Android platforms also boasts an excellent multiplayer mode. Here, the Club feature lets you create your own online community of like-minded top racers who then try to set their best course records while collecting different milestone rewards as you climb up the ranks of the leaderboard.

4.5 stars on Google Play / 4.7 stars on the Apple App Store

Price: Free, In-game advertising

In-App Purchases: Yes Download Asphalt 9: Legends for Android

Download Asphalt 9: Legends for iOS Riptide GP: Renegade I would say that the single-player mode of Riptide GP: Renegade alone is worth the $2.99 entry price for both Android and iOS platforms, as ) purchase price, as we mentioned in the separate article. But the futuristic jet ski racing game also has a lot to offer in multiplayer mode. You can play online, locally on WLAN, or use two Bluetooth Gamepads on a single device in split-screen mode and kill time!

4.5 stars on Google Play / 4.5 stars on the Apple App Store

Price: $2.99 (Android and iOS)

In-App Purchases: No Download Riptide GP: Renegade for Android

Download Riptide GP: Renegade for iOS Mario Kart Tour Nintendo is expanding its expansion by moving into Play Store territory, and what better way to capture more market share than offering the Super Mario franchise's flagship racing title? This arcade racer will let you compete against others on the Internet. There are in-app purchases to deal with, but even without them, the multiplayer racing game provides plenty of fun on your iPhone or Android device.