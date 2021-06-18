The best online multiplayer games for Android and iOS
We've got the best online multiplayer games for Android and iOS for you! Whether you love indulging in Co-Op teamwork or simply want to vent your frustrations on others in a PvP game – NextPit's got you covered! From racing games, shooters, and battle royale games to role-playing games and strategy games: Here is our list of the best multiplayer games for Android and iOS platforms.
Multiplayer games will never grow old, which is not surprising at all since they are especially fun to play. As opposed to simply going up against a computer AI, competing against a human opponent (or many!) or playing alongside friends, is an experience that everyone can appreciate.
When talking multiplayer, there's of course no way around, First-person shooters, hence there is an entire section dedicated to those games. The same goes for racing games. Other genres can be found in the third section and, as always, we hope that we have one or two gems for you that you didn't know exist!
Dive right in!
- Multiplayer first-person shooter
- Multiplayer racing games
- More multiplayer games
Multiplayer first-person shooter
Overview:
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Critical Ops
- PUBG MOBILE (LITE)
- Unkilled
- Fortnite for Android
- Shadowgun: DeadZone
Call of Duty: Mobile
Activision's AAA series has also made it to the small displays found on Android and iOS devices. Play this highly acclaimed FPS in a number of multiplayer modes (5 vs 5 Team Deathmatch, Front, Free for All, Search & Destroy, Sniper Battle, and Battle Royale) right on the comfort of your smartphone. The single-player campaigns from Black Ops and Modern Warfare 2 are also included. Updates expand the scope of this Free-To-Play game. Most recently, the zombie survival mode was included, and here's a spoiler alert. No one survives it.
- 4.5 stars on Google Play / 4.7 stars on the Apple App Store
- Price: Free, includes in-game ads
- In-app purchases: yes, tactical advantages
Critical Ops
The tactical shooter that is Critical Ops was modeled after the multiplayer classic, CounterStrike. The large player community enables fair matching between opponents of equal skill levels, providing balanced fun without any frustration.
- 4.2 stars on Google Play / 4.4 stars on the Apple App Store
- Price: Free, in-game ads
- In-App Purchases: Yes
PUBG MOBILE (LITE)
Also known as PlayerUnknown Battleground, the battle royale game PUBG has two Android spin-offs. While PUBG Mobile sees up to 100 players being sent into battle on large maps with the last person standing, PUBG Mobile LITE reduces the number of players and range of functions by a significant amount. In return, the system requirements drop, which makes the game more accessible to a whole lot more players. It is about time you jumped into the multiplayer fray on your Android smartphone.
- 4.2 stars on Google Play
- Price: Free
- In-App Purchases: Yes
Unkilled
A good old zombie co-op shooter that follows in the footsteps of the classic Left4Dead title is now playable on your smartphone. Unkilled lets you play on the side of the zombies as well, where you develop new gene modifications throughout the game in order to upgrade your undead.
- 4.4 stars on Google Play / 4.6 stars on the Apple App Store
- Price: Free, in-game ads
- In-App Purchases: Yes
Fortnite
In no time at all, Fortnite has overtaken the aforementioned PUBG in terms of popularity stakes. Meanwhile, the battle royale multiplayer shooter has been available for Android and iOS for quite some time now. After getting into a tiff with Apple, Epic now uses its own installer for the game instead of relying on any app stores. Those who use iPhones will are currently unable to get their fix due to ongoing legal issues. We'll keep you posted.
Multiplayer racing games
Asphalt 9: Legends
Asphalt 9: Legends isn't just meant for racing fans who prefer to race alone. Gameloft's beautifully crafted for both iOS and Android platforms also boasts an excellent multiplayer mode. Here, the Club feature lets you create your own online community of like-minded top racers who then try to set their best course records while collecting different milestone rewards as you climb up the ranks of the leaderboard.
- 4.5 stars on Google Play / 4.7 stars on the Apple App Store
- Price: Free, In-game advertising
- In-App Purchases: Yes
Riptide GP: Renegade
I would say that the single-player mode of Riptide GP: Renegade alone is worth the $2.99 entry price for both Android and iOS platforms, as ) purchase price, as we mentioned in the separate article. But the futuristic jet ski racing game also has a lot to offer in multiplayer mode. You can play online, locally on WLAN, or use two Bluetooth Gamepads on a single device in split-screen mode and kill time!
- 4.5 stars on Google Play / 4.5 stars on the Apple App Store
- Price: $2.99 (Android and iOS)
- In-App Purchases: No
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo is expanding its expansion by moving into Play Store territory, and what better way to capture more market share than offering the Super Mario franchise's flagship racing title? This arcade racer will let you compete against others on the Internet. There are in-app purchases to deal with, but even without them, the multiplayer racing game provides plenty of fun on your iPhone or Android device.
- 4.1 stars on Google Play / 4.5 stars on the Apple App Store
- Price: Free
- In-App Purchases: Yes
Other multiplayer games
- Pokémon GO/Ingress/Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
- Crossy Road
- Minecraft Pocket Edition
- Terraria
- Vainglory
Pokémon GO/Ingress/Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
The following Niantic titles: Pokémon GO/Ingress/Harry Potter: Wizards Unite also turn out to be fantastic multiplayer games when it comes to gameplay. In the beginning, you must select one of the teams and try to occupy play areas for your faction. In order to do this, however, you will have to go outside as the necessary items are distributed all over in the real world. In order to capture another team's area, you'll need the help of other players on your team – whom you either already know or you'll get to know them when you 'attack' an area together.
As for Ingress Prime, it's fair to say that it's been receiving worse reviews in the app stores lately, and is now residing in the lower 3-star range.
- Download Harry Potter: Wizards Unite for Android
- Download Harry Potter: Wizards Unite for iOS
- Download Ingress Prime for Android
- Download Ingress Prime for iOS
- Download Pokémon Go for Android
- Download Pokémon Go for iOS
Crossy Road
Crossy Road is a famous time-killer with a simple yet brilliant gameplay: the player must move a character across busy roads, rivers, and avoid other dangerous obstacles. What about the rest of the players? We meant "the players", of course. This is because in multiplayer mode, up to four players can compete against each other over a local WLAN – each of them on their smartphone.
- 4.5 stars on Google Play / 4.6 stars on the Apple App Store
- Price: Free, in-game ads
- In-App purchases: Yes
Minecraft Pocket Edition
Minecraft is one of the most popular games ever released. To be able to play it on your Android smartphone is no surprise at all, albeit it is the Pocket Edition. You enter a blocky world that you can explore alone or with other players, building houses or castles along the way, and are limited only by your imagination. You have a lot of freedom in how you want to shape the world. You will also encounter monsters in your journeys of discovery. In the Pocket Edition, you can choose between survival mode and creative mode. The latter has no monsters and solely focuses on building. Together with your friends, everyone can discover and build a whole new world over a Wi-Fi.
- 4.5 stars on Google Play / 4.3 stars on the Apple App Store
- Price: Free
- In-App Purchases: Yes
Terraria
The indie hit Terraria has long been available for Android and Apple smartphones, where it costs $4.99 a pop. Similar to Minecraft, you build a small empire in an endearing pixelated world, hunt for resources, and craft items out of what you have. This is already a lot of fun in solo mode, but it's better to move into the vast pixel world with friends and build something together in multiplayer. Brave warriors can also compete in player vs. player matches, but since some of the players here are very well equipped, only experienced Terraria players should venture into the arena.
- 4.7 stars on Google Play / 4.3 stars on the Apple App Store
- Price: $4.99 (Android and iOS)
- In-App Purchases: No
Worms 3: The timeless multiplayer hit
The Worms series has been synonymous with fun and exciting multiplayer battles for years, and fans can also experience this fun on Android or iOS devices. Playing against A.I. opponents is certainly equally entertaining and also challenging as well, but it is simply more fun with, or rather against, your friends.
- 3.4 stars on Google Play / 3.0 stars on Apple App Store
- Price: $5.49 (Android) / $0.99 (iOS)
- In-App Purchases: Yes
Vainglory
Looking for a mobile alternative to Dota 2 or League of Legends? Try Vainglory and let this mobile MOBA convince you. The Free-To-Play game connects in a multi-platform manner, which means you might be duking it out with someone playing on a PC.
- 3.6 stars on Google Play / 4.5 stars on the Apple App Store
- Price: Free
- In-App Purchases: Yes
What are your favorite multiplayer games that you indulge in with your friends? Do you prefer playing co-op titles or do you rather fight against your friends and strangers? Share your answers and tips for other games in the comments! As always, here is our disclaimer: This article is being updated constantly, so don't be surprised if you come across older comments that may seem out of context.
