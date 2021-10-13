Best iPhone camera accessories: Take your photography to the next level!

Are you looking for the best iPhone camera accessories? Do you want to take your smartphone photography to the next level? Or are you making a grand entry in TikTok? Go no further, because after you've gone through our Best List you will have everything you need!

Apple is known for mounting iPhones with the best cameras in the smartphone world. Year by year, the gap between smartphones and cameras keeps shrinking and there seems to be no end in the features that iPhones bring to the table, with the latest being A.I integration for cinematic shots.

So, after seeing that more people are using their cameras to shoot anything from short videos to entire movies we decided to assemble a comprehensive list with everything you will need to get started in your content creation journey.

The best iPhone camera accessories:

Best LED Ring Light Best Gimbal Best Lens Kit Best Microphone Best Power Bank Product Neewer Ring Light Kit:18"/48cm Best Pick DJI Osmo Mobile 5 Selvim 4 in 1 Lens Kit Lewinner Wireless Lavalier Microphone Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 Power Bank Picture Pros Uniform LED lighting

Sturdy build

Two tones of white

Good price Wide compatibility

User friendly controls

Small size

A lot of different shooting modes

Can also work as a selfie stick Decent quality

All round choice of lenses

Case

Price Wireless

Excellent voice capture

Ease of use

Noise Cancelling Decent capacity for the price

Trusted brand

Several ports for connectivity Cons Requires two filters for changing light warmth

No wireless controls or iOS application Pricy N/A About 2 hours of charging time. N/A Offers* Neewer Ring Light Kit:18"/48cm 55W 5500K DJI OM 5 Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer Selvim Phone Camera Lens Phone Lens Kit 4 in 1 Lewinner Wireless Lavalier Microphone Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 Power Bank

Table of content:

In particular, the new iPhone cameras are better in every sense. They capture more light, they offer better handheld OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), and a whole lot of software features, such as the newest filter mode.

With the camera capabilities being expanded it makes sense to see how far content creators can push the new sensors with their gadgets. Now, if this is not enough for you, check out our links bellow!

More information on the new iPhones:

Be the best iPhone Photographer you can be:

LED Rings

Best Choice: Neewer Ring Light Kit:18"/48cm Outer 55W 5500K Dimmable LED Ring Light

It's time for a literal glow up with this Neewer Ring Light! / © Neewer / Manufacturer

One of the most important tools in the arsenal of every self proclaimed videographer is the LED light ring. With the camera sensor in smartphones being so small, good, consistent lighting can upgrade the quality of your scenes exponentially. Especially for TikTok, YouTube and Streaming these devices are a must!

Our pick is a champion among content creators: The Neewer Ring Light Kit: 18"/48cm 55W 5500K. This kit offers a great balance between features and price. The LED ring is compromised of 4 circles of LED's for a total of 240 units. The light is manually controlled using a nob and its dimmable from 1-100%.

There is also an extra, warmer filter included so you can shoot more natural looking scenes and a convenient camera/phone holder that makes the kit ready to use. It also comes with a aluminium alloy tripod and a handy carrying bag.

Budget alternative: Meifigno Upgraded Selfie Ring Light

If you are adventurous like us, then the best scenes for your blogs will usually happen in places where carrying a tripod and a power brick around is just impossible. So we recommend the Meifingo Upgraded Selfie Ring Light. This small selfie ring features a total of 60 LED's with 4 different brightness levels and outputs 3 different colour temperatures.

The Selfie Ring is portable and can fit in your pocket or be clipped directly on your device. The "Upgraded" version, also features a 300 mAh battery that gives you something more than an hour of use before it needs to recharge but it can still work while charging. Thankfully you wont need a cable, since it already includes a 3.3 feet USB cable.

High-End alternative: LituFoto R40 RGB Light Ring

For those who want to take it a step further, an RGBW solution is a must. The LituFoto R40 RGB Light Ring features anything you would want from a light source. With a total of 480 LED's (384 white bi-color, 96 RGB) and a 60W rating, this ring will help you unleash your creative diversity by letting you choose any color you want without the use of filters.

Most of the controls are wireless through an app and the white temperature goes from 3200K to 7500K while the brightness can be gradually improved without "steps". It can also be combined with two batteries for more autonomy and the mounting supports up to three devices at the same time. The tripod mount, allows the light to face all directions.

Best Choice: DJI Osmo Mobile 5

Intuitive and user-friendly design! / © DJI / Manufacturer

In order to house those powerful cameras, iPhones are getting bigger and bigger. This unfortunately makes the phone unwieldy and when you are filming a fast paced scene outdoors, the last thing you want is to drop your device.

Here the DJI Osmo Mobile 5 will help you to not only keep your iPhone where it should be -in your grip,- but also to shoot amazingly stable shots. It offers a huge range of features and capture modes. What really makes it stand out for us is it's intuitive, simple controls, and portability.

When you see the ideal shot you attach your device on it, use the thumbstick to find the perfect angle, and when you're done you simply fold it, throw it in your bag and you're good to go! The device also features a small selfie stick extension, but if you're on a budget we can also recommend the previous 2 iterations that lack the feature.

Budget alternative: Obuyard Gimbal Stabilizer

Yes, we are comfortably in the selfie stick region but hey, it does have the word gimbal and stabilizer in its name. The Obuyard Gimbal Stabilizer is the budget king of gimbals -or a very premium selfie stick.- It offers single axis rotation, some basic stabilization functions, wireless controls, a tripod and a selfie stick.

Like a true jack of all trades, it remains master of none, but for the price it adds great value for someone who simply wants that tiny bit more from his selfies and videos, or for the one who wants to test the waters without the risk of a $100+ investment.

High-End alternative: Zhiyun Crane M2

If you really know what you're up to when it comes to video shooting, then you probably own a camera too. The Zhiyun Crane M2 begins to flirt with the professional range of Gimbals, offering extensive support for different devices, from a hardy GoPro to light cameras.

Its feature list provides a wide range of professional tools such as refined "Creative Modes", that give total control of the camera to the user, a seamless zoom button, wireless controls and a new mechanism that makes the mounting/dismounting process quick.

Lens Kits

Best Choice: Selvim 4-in-1 Lens Kit

Less is more.../ © Selvim / Manufacturer

When it comes to lens kits, the rule of thumb is that the less lenses you get for your money, the better the quality. This is why for our best pick we picked the Selvim 4 in 1 Lens Kit it offers enough with decent quality.

This kit basically has everything you could possibly need to experiment with your iPhone camera. A 22x telephoto lens, a 235 degree fish-eye lens, a 25x lens and a 0.62x ultra-wide lens. The lenses can be clipped on the device and they come with their own carrying bag.

Budget alternative: Mocalaca 11-in-1 Lens Kit

A kit with a LOT of lenses. The Mocalaca 11 in 1 Lens Kit, offers a spectacular amount of lenses for a very small price. The entire kit comes packaged in a nice case which is honestly a lot more than we could ask for the price. It offers It even includes a weird kaleidoscope lens for trippy shots!

High-End alternative: Xenvo Pro Lens Kit

Following the mantra of less is more approach, we present to you the Xenvo Pro Lens Kit. It offers two superb quality lenses: One 0.48x wide angle lens, and one 15x macro lens.

With this kit you will be able to shoot amazing photos, without glares, dark corners and other artifacts that come from cheaper options. The kit also features a convenient LED light and the entire offer is packaged in a premium case.

Microphones

Best Choice: Lewinner Wireless Lavalier Microphone

No more cables / © Lewinner / Manufacturer

Microphones probably deserve an entire list on their own. Depending on your specific needs, you may need something entirely different. Here we are going for a balanced approach that will satisfy the average user and this is exactly where the Lewinner Wireless Lavalier Microphone excels.

It is wireless, requires no adapters or bluetooth pairing. It captures high quality audio and has noise reduction features implemented so that your voice is heard clearly. It also comes with two windscreens so no more windy noises in your blogs!

Budget alternative: Slint Lapel Microphone with iPhone Adapter.

The Slint Lapel Microphone fills our basic requirements for a portable microphone. It has some noise cancelling features, it offers universal connectivity (since it features a 3.5mm jack) and comes with a handy 3.5mm to Lightning Port adapter. As a nice plus, Slint also offers free audio recording classes for vloggers and if you're into reading, a handy guide!

High-End alternative: Shure MV88 iOS Digital Stereo Condenser Microphone

If you really need the best out of your sound recordings while also maintaining the versatility of portable microphones, then the Shure MV88 is the best choice out there. It appeals to both pro's and pro's-to-be, by offering superb audio recording features.

It can be used as a Stereo or a Mono cardioid microphone, which is surprising for its size. It is also very robust, made almost entirely out of metal so that it can follow you in all your adventures.

Power Banks

Best Choice: Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 Power Bank

Unlimited Power! / © Anker / Manufacturer

So you have everything set. Microphones, gimbals, lights, you start shooting and "Oh NO!!!!" your iPhone is quickly running out of juice. Video capturing is a power consuming process and it requires a lot of time, plugs are not always available and charging breaks are a big annoyance.

This is why a big, reliable power bank is needed. The Ankser PowerCore Slim 10000 offers all of the above. At 10,000 mAh it reassures that everything will be running smoothly for the entirety of your shoot while, its extended safety features ensure the good health of your batteries.

Budget alternative: 2-Pack INIU Portable Charger

Since power banks store a lot of energy their materials come under a lot of stress. Cheaping out on them is a big mistake since a bad drop can literally make them explode. So our budget recommendation comes in the form of a couple of extra nice features, while also maintaining a reliable brand name: The INIU portable chargers come in pairs.

That means you get some extra freedom when it comes to charging and the diverse ports mean you can pretty much hook up any device you want. The device also comes with a 3-year warranty which is one of the best when it comes to power banks.

High-End alternative: Anker PowerHouse 100

Ok, perhaps you really do want to bring all those powerful lights with you out in the field. Or maybe you need to charge your laptop while you edit content on the spot. Although we would recommend you look at a larger power station, let's try to keep the form factor under check. The Anker PowerHouse 100 is exactly what it says. A Power House.

It features superb multi-charging capabilities while also offering a wall plug. Yes, you heard me right. This portable, airline safe monster can charge your laptop or power small appliances up to 100W AC. It features a huge 27,000 mAh battery and comes with its own 45W fast charger.

Do you use any similar accessories? Perhaps you prefer one that is not in our list? Let us know in the comments bellow!