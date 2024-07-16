After a series of teasers and anticipation, OnePlus has made the OnePlus Nord 4, Pad 2, Watch 2R, and Nord Buds 3 Pro official, with the wait proving to be worth it. At the same time, the new mid-range smartphone, flagship tablet, and wearables have also hit the shelves. So, we've rounded up the current best deals on these devices.

Note that the new Nord 4, Pad 2, Watch 2R, and Nord Buds 3 Pro are first available on OnePlus.com starting on July 16 in the USA and Canada through a pre-sale while open sales are set on July 30 with more retailers in August. If you've been anxiously waiting for their availability, below is how to buy and order them.

OnePlus Pad 2 is fitted with a flagship SoC

The new OnePlus Pad 2 in all its glory. / © nextpit

The OnePlus Pad 2 offers a few big improvements over the original OnePlus Pad. These include a larger and brighter 12.1-inch IPS LCD that carries a 3K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. More impressively, it is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and it's the first tablet to do so, beating Samsung.

The new chip enables a suite of generative AI features via AI Toolbox, including transcription, summarizing recordings, and generating content using text prompts and images. The Pad 2 also comes with a large 9,510 mAh battery with 67 W fast charging.

Affiliate offer OnePlus Pad 2 Save up to $354 when you buy the OnePlus Pad 2 bundled with the accessories from OnePlus.com

These upgrades have a sticker price to match, making the OnePlus Pad 2 pricier at $549. Fortunately, there are sizable discounts offered during the pre-sale, making the purchase reasonable.

OnePlus' pre-sale has the Pad 2 in nimbus gray listed at $484 bundled with the official Smart Keyboard ($149), Stylo 2 ($99), and Folio Case 2 ($39) accessories. This nets you a total saving of $354 compared to paying for the usual bundle cost of $839.

OnePlus Watch 2R is lighter and cheaper

The company's new OnePlus Watch 2R is a cheaper and lighter option than the OnePlus Watch 2 (review) launched earlier this year. Despite the reduction, OnePlus didn't skimp on the smartwatch's specs.

OnePlus Watch 2R keeps the dual-chip design for energy savings. / © nextpit

Essentially, the Watch 2R features a round form with a circular OLED display, 100-hour battery life, and dual processor architecture with the Snapdragon W5 taking the charge coupled with a BES2700 processor. Additionally, it sports heart rate variability and sleep monitoring, among other tracking features on top of more than 100 sports in the fitness section.

Affiliate offer OnePlus Watch 2R Save up to 50 percent off when you buy the OnePlus Watch 2R together with the OnePlus Pad 2, 12, 12R, or Open.

OnePlus' Watch 2R is already available and offered in green and gray colorways for $229. The pre-sale from July 16 to July 28 slashes its price by $30, bringing it down to $189. You can also get it for a much lower cost of $167 if purchased with the OnePlus Open, 12, 12R, or Pad 2.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro with ANC

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro: ANC with a wider frequency range! / © nextpit

OnePlus is also expanding its Nord sub-brand with the new Nord Buds 3 Pro wireless earbuds. The pair of mini audio cans boast hybrid ANC with a wider frequency isolation than before. They also ship with a larger sound driver for stronger bass and enhanced audio quality. There's a newer Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity while the rated battery life is 44 hours combined with the case.

Affiliate offer OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro are up to 50 percent cheaper during the pre-sale.

Coming in green and black finishes, the Nord Buds 3 Pro cost $79 a set. Similar to the Pad 2 and Watch 2R, OnePlus is slashing the price of the earbuds down to $59 until July 28 through the OnePlus.com store, although you can get it for $39 with the purchase of the OnePlus handsets or the Pad 2.

OnePlus Nord 4 is a powerful mid-ranger

OnePlus is giving this year's Nord 4 a few big upgrades both outside and under the hood. The mid-range smartphone comes with an aluminum chassis, which is a step up from the plastic build in its predecessor. This wraps the 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 2772 × 1240 pixels resolution. As for imaging, there is a familiar 50 MP wide and 8 MP ultrawide cameras at the back.

The mid-range phone features an aluminum body. / © nextpit

Meanwhile, the internals are helmed by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC and paired with configurable memory of up to 16/512 GB. Moreover, the handset has a bigger battery capacity of 5,500 mAh which is matched by a faster charging speed rated at 100 watts.

The OnePlus Nord 4 is priced at €499 (£429) for the base model with 12/256 GB setup and will be available for pre-order starting today. For those who pre-order can pick a gift which they can choose from a TUMI Voyageur Persia Crossbody Bag, Nord Buds 3 Pro, Nord 4 case, or an 80 W adapter.

OnePlus is running a trade-in offer, too, giving €50 bonus credit.

Are you taking advantage of these offers? And which of these OnePlus devices are you intending to buy? Please let us know in the comments section.