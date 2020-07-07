The best adventure games for Android

A test of skill, a mystery to solve and engaging characters and stories: this is what fans of adventure games want. This classic point-and-click game genre has enjoyed something of a renaissance on touchscreens, In this article, we will present you with what we think are the best of the genre for smartphones and tablets.

Android 4.4 and up Price: $9.99 The Witch's Isle - best free adventure game The Witch's Isle is an adventure game with beautiful pixel art and a compelling mystery. On a faraway island ruled by a witch, one villager is cursed to recover a stolen urn by 4:00 a.m, upon pain of death. Why? How? Your choices can lead to one of 7 endings, including a few 'bad' ones and an especially difficult 'best' one. Not only do you control the protagonist, but you can also have the camera follow other characters. By carefully observing these NPCs, not only do you become more immersed in the game's story, but also discover some useful clues on how to progress.

Android 5.0 and up Economic model: Ads with in-app purchase to remove, donation Lost Echo - a sci-fi mystery A call from Chloe. She seems nervous and wants to meet you, Greg, for coffee and ice cream in the park. While you get Chloe an ice cream, she suddenly disappears. The bizarre thing is that nobody remembers Chloe anymore. In Lost Echo, you must find out what happened. Besides the intriguing story, Lost Echo convinces with great graphics and an atmospheric soundtrack. For adventure beginners, there is a choice of assistance, while for experienced players will prefer the old-school mode without tips. Lost Echo has an intriguing mystery at its heart. / © Screenshot: AndroidPIT Lost Echo App version: 1.9.14

Price: $4.49 Valiant Hearts: The Great War - an emotional story War and the consequences of war are regular themes in video games. But this is no Call of Duty. Valiant Hearts: The Great War may have cartoon graphics, but the horrors of the First World War are not played down - quite the opposite. This atmospheric adventure game focuses on the at times heartbreaking stories of very different people who fight their way through the battlefields in France.

Price: Free demo, $14.99 for the full game The Walking Dead - Telltale Games' flagship story Telltale Games may be no more, but even after the scandal of the studio's closure, it's worth visiting the titles that made the studio famous in the first place. Foremost is, of course, their story game set in The Walking Dead, AMC's popular zombie apocalypse TV series. After just minutes of gameplay, you feel the struggle of the main characters and are invested in their survival.

Price: free with in-app purchases The Walking Dead: Season Two Machinarium - a steampunk masterpiece As beautiful guitar music plays in the background, you help a little robot save a town that another robot is trying to destroy. It is a point and click style game, with cool steampunk graphics and an original concept. Your robot protagonist can extend or contract its body slightly, and only objects within reach are revealed as interactive. This encourages exploration and movement, no pixel-hunting here!

Price: paid, $4.99 Machinarium Samorost 3 - atmospheric and evocative Samorost 3 was created by the same developer who made Machinarium and this is also a little gem. The game revolves around a gnome who finds an enchanted flute and wants to find out where it came from. The graphics are reminiscent of Machinarium and the gameplay is quite original: there is no dialogue, only sounds and images to advance the plot and activities. You'll see a brief overview of the game below: