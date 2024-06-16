Hot topics

Audio-Technica's New ATH-S300BT Have Impressive Battery and Price

Audio Tecnica ATH S300BT beige
© Audio-Technica
Audio-Technica is expanding its wireless noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones catalog with the newly launched ATH-S300BT. The new over-ears are as affordable as the company's existing headphones from the brand, but one key area this new pair of audio cans seem to bring to the table is an even longer battery life.

A battery life that is more than double the average

The Japanese company rates the new ATH-S300BT to last 90 hours between charges with the digital hybrid ANC disabled, and about 60 hours with ANC turned on. Still, the latter has double the battery life of the pricier Sony WH-1000XM5 that Antoined reviewed. Despite the juice, the S300BT only weighs 9.1 oz (258 grams).

Audio-Technica's ATH-S300BT can be fast-charged as well. According to the company, a 3-minute plug via USB-C can give you 2.5 hours of running time. More impressively, with a wired connection to your phone through the cable, the headphones can be used for music and voice calls even if their battery dies out.

Audio-Tecnica ATH-S300BT
Audio-Technica's ATH-S300BT comes in beige (ecru) and black colorways. / © Audio-Technica

There is a 40 mm audio driver inside each can that outputs “full spectrum sound” in the 20 to 20 kHz frequency range. A dedicated MEMS microphone is also available to keep clear voice calls.

The ATH-S300BT ships with transparency mode which is dubbed as Hear-through to let ambient noise come in without lifting the headphones. Plus, they come with Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity with multi-pairing.

The headphones support low-latency mode when gaming as well as compatibility with Siri and Google Assistant, although you can also control them through the touch controls on the ear cups.

Audio-Technica prices the ATH-S300BT at $99 (€119), which is a fraction of the premium headphones alternatives like the Apple AirPods Max (review). They are available starting today and come in black and beige colorways.

Would you consider buying the Audio-Technica ATH-S300BT for the endurance alone? Let us what do you think of the headphones.

