Asus Zenfone 8 hands-on: Going against the grain

Talk about cramming everything into a tiny space! With the launch of the Asus Zenfone 8 this Wednesday, May 12, with an asking price of $599, Asus wants to offer a flagship that is more reserved and reasonable than the extremely high-end monsters from the likes of Samsung and Oppo. Sporting a compact form factor like the iPhone 12 Mini will carry its fair share of compromises, but let us see what my initial impressions about the Asus Zenfone 8 are this hands-on.

Good ✓ Compact and very sleek design

✓ 120Hz AMOLED display

✓ Powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset

✓ Competitive price for a flagship

✓ IP68 rating

✓ 3.5mm jack with LDAC codec support Bad ✕ Camera module lacks versatility

✕ Questionable long-term software support

✕ 30-watts Fast Charging support

✕ 4,000 mAh battery

A compact, sleek design that is reminiscent of Google's Pixel The Asus Zenfone 8 looks a lot like a Google Pixel. It's slightly less compact than a Pixel 5 (the Zenfone 8's dimensions are 148 x 68.5 x 8.9 mm and 169 grams while the Pixel 5 measures 144.7 x 70.4 x 8 mm and weighs 151 grams). But it's clearly lightweight against the behemoths in the high-end Android market that tip the scales at 200 grams and more. The flat AMOLED display is pierced by a punch-hole camera at the top left. Surrounding by rounded corners, the fairly noticeable chin, matte glass back, and the unassuming dual camera module, I found it easy to hold in my hand securely just like the latest generation of Pixel handsets. The Zenfone 8 has Hi-Res Audio certification / © NextPit I've already written a lot about this matter, but this format obviously has the merit of maximizing the "reachable area" for your fingers, a fact that more and more manufacturers take into account even in their user interface. In short, the idea is to facilitate one-handed use. For this matter, Asus has hit the nail on the head. The Asus Zenfone 8's is reminiscent of the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 / © NextPit As for the display itself, I'll have to use it for a longer period of time, but the smoothness achieved via the 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate is very pleasant to the eyes, even on a "small" display. The Full HD+ panel offers a maximum brightness of 1,100 nits, which is not really extraordinary, and a touch sampling rate of 240 Hz that is suitable for gaming. These are considered "normal" specifications within such a price range. I found the colors in default mode to be a bit dull but once I switched to standard mode, the colorimetry satisfied me. The 120Hz flat AMOLED display is pleasant to use / © NextPit Overall, the Zenfone 8 does follow the footsteps of Apple when it comes to a compact smartphone form factor. But this is a good thing that no other Android manufacturer has implemented so far. Not content with being compact, the Asus Zenfone 8 is also very classy looking with a refined design, sporting an excellent grip, and a well-calibrated screen that can be used with one hand!

The power of the Snapdragon 888 SoC Like every other Android flagship in 2021, the Asus Zenfone 8 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. In this hands-on, Asus loaned me the highest-end model which carries 16 GB of LPDDR 5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage! On paper, the Zenfone 8 outperformed its direct competitors like the OnePlus 9 or the Xiaomi Mi 11 in terms of pure benchmark scores. Unsurprisingly, the smartphone will be able to handle all types of usage, from productivity to gaming, without any issues. Asus Zenfone 8 Graphics benchmarks Benchmarks Asus Zenfone 8 OnePlus 9 Xiaomi Mi 11 OnePlus 8T 3D Mark Wild Life 5753 5683 5702 3812 3D Mark Wild Life Stress Test 5825 5716 5697 3792 Geekbench 5 (Single / Multi) 1124/3738 1119/3657 1085/3490 887/3113 PassMark Memory 32247 32124 26.333 27766 PassMark disk 112318 115311 120.430 98574 I'll have to test the performance of the Asus Zenfone 8 more when it comes to gaming, especially in terms of frame rate stability and thermal throttling. I quickly ran 3DMark's Wild Life and Wild Life Stress Test benchmarks that simulate an intense 1-minute and 20-minute gaming session, respectively. In the 1-minute test, the Zenfone 8 did not heat up at all, maintaining a frame rate that was always above the 30 FPS mark on average. The Zenfone 8 handled the short, intense session without any problems / © NextPit On the 20-minute test, the smartphone heated up a lot, hitting the 50 °C mark. I couldn't hold it in my hand for more than a few seconds at that point. Stability saw a nosedive in the second half of the test, but I'll have to keep an eye on the overheating in my upcoming review. In the longer session, the smartphone heated up a lot / © NextPit Overall, my first impressions of the performance of the Asus Zenfone 8 were positive; I was pleasantly surprised to see it outperform more expensive rivals in terms of raw power. I remain wary of its tendency to overheat, however.

A dual 64+12 MP camera module that's a little too conservative It's not just in terms of design that the Zenfone 8 looks like a Pixel. Like Google's smartphones, the Asus Zenfone 8 makes do with two lenses - sporting a wide-angle and ultra wide-angle lens. The only exception is, Google has far more expertise in this area, of which I found the camera experience to be rather limited with the Zenfone 8. The Asus Zenfone 8's 64+12MP dual camera module / © NextPit Asus Zenfone 8 Photo Module Lenses Specs 64 MP main lens Sony IMX 686, 1/1.7-inch sensor size, f/1.8 aperture, 2x1 OCL, OIS 12 MP Ultra Wide Angle Lens Sony IXM 363, 1/2.55-inch sensor size, f/2.2 aperture, 113° FOV Dual PDAF, EIS 12 MP Selfie Sony IXM 663, 1/2.93-inch sensor size, f/2.45 aperture, Dual PDAF I'm not going to make a definitive statement about the photo quality and will only reveal a few shots taken on the fly earlier this week. During the day and under good lighting conditions, the main sensor offers a good level of detail, a wide dyanmic range, and rather natural colorimetry. The ultra wide angle has too limited a FOV and the distortion at the edges is noticeable. I noticed a lack of detail on the most complex elements of my shots so far (foliage remains very blurry). Left: Ultra wide-angle at 0.6x, right: wide-angle at 1x / © NextPit When it comes to zoom performance, the Zenfone 8 is deprived of a dedicated telephoto lens and so it boils down to cropping your image or going through a digital magnification process via the main camera sensor. Obviously, we should not expect miracles beyond the 2x mark, with a maximum magnification level of 8x. From left to right: 2x, 5x, 8x zoom / © NextPit The 8x shots are not very convincing / © NextPit I won't reveal everything either and will reserve night shots for the full review. Overall, the Zenfone 8's camera capabilities are clearly not its best selling point. We quickly find ourselves limited by this camera configuration that lacks a telephoto lens and has a tight ultra wide-angle performance.

A tiny 4,000 mAh battery The Asus Zenfone 8 comes with a 4,000 mAh battery that can be recharged via its 30-Watt charger. I won't comment on the battery life since I still need to run some benchmarks, not to mention I haven't used the smartphone long enough to come up with a justified conclusion. But I find that on paper, a 4000 mAh capacity for a flagship to be rather low. The 30-watts fast charging capability is also slower compared to what its competitors offer, especially since Asus does have better fast charging capability. Like the ROG Phone 5, the Zenfone 8's battery uses STP (Specific Tab Process) technology, which charges the battery from the middle to the outside of the cell as opposed to from one end to the other. This reduces impedance

and temperature rise during discharge. Asus promises that its 30W HyperCharge charger can charge the Zenfone 8's battery from 0-60% in 25 minutes, 0-80% in 38 minutes, and 0-100% in 1 hour and 20 minutes.

Asus Zenfone 8: Technical Specifications Asus Zenfone 8 Technical data Specs Asus Zenfone 8 Flip Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Memory 8/128 GB

8/256 GB

16/256 GB

LPDDR 5/UFS 3.1 Expandable storage No Screen 5.9-inch Amoled

Full HD+ 1080 x 2400, or 445 ppi

120 Hz refresh rate

240 Hz touch sampling rate

1100 nits max brightness Camera module 64 MP main lens : Sony IMX 686, f/1.8 aperture, 2x1 OCL PDAF, OIS

: Sony IMX 686, f/1.8 aperture, 2x1 OCL PDAF, OIS ultra wide angle 12 MP : Sony IMX363, f/2.2 aperture, 113° FOV, Dual PDAF

: Sony IMX363, f/2.2 aperture, 113° FOV, Dual PDAF 12 MP selfie: Sony IMX663, f/2.45 aperture, 76.5° FOV, Dual PDAF Video 8K UHD (7680x4320) at 24 FPS + EIS for main lens

4K UHD (3840x2160) at 30/60 FPS + EIS for ultra wide angle

1080p FHD at 30/60 FPS with HyperSteady mode

720p at 30 FPS Battery 4,000 mAh

HyperCharge 30W fast charge

charger included OS ZenUI 8 based on Android 11 Audio Dual stereo speakers with Dirac HD Sound

3.5mm jack with Qualcomm WCD9385 Aqstic codec (Hifi DAC)

Bluetooth LDAC + aptX HD / aptX adaptive / AAC codec Connectivity Wifi 6E / Bluetooth 5.2 / NFC / LTE / 5G / Dual SIM / Dual nano SIM IP Certification IP68 Dimensions & Weight 148 x 68.5 x 8.9 mm

169 g Colors Obsidian Black / Horizon Silver Price $599