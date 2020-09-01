Asus Zenfone 7 Pro review: still the reigning selfie king

Asus is continuing with the flip camera approach we saw on the Zenfone 6 from 2019 with a refined, updated version for 2020. The Asus Zenfone 7 Pro is packing flagship specs and genuine innovation, but is that enough to capture the hearts of the smartphone buying public? I've been using it for a little over a week in an attempt to find out.

What I like about the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro

The AMOLED display

The 6.4-inch IPS display on the Zenfone 6 was one of the few disappointments of the smartphone. Asus has addressed the issue for the 7 series and equipped its new flagship phone with a 6.67-inch AMOLED from Samsung. It's an absolute beauty. The display also benefits from the flip camera design, so you don't have to stare at a notch or hole punch but you still get fairly slim bezels and a screen-to-body ratio of 92 percent. There's also a 90Hz refresh rate on offer this year.

The screen has an outdoor brightness of 700 nits (100% APL), peak maximum brightness of 1000 nits, color accuracy of average Delta E<1, and 110% of DCI-P3. Asus packages this as its All-Screen NanoEdge Display.

The Zenfone 7 Pro features slim (ish) bezels without a notch or hole punch. © NextPit

The flagship performance

Asus already makes a powerful smartphone in the shape of the ROG Phone 3, but it is now bringing that performance over to the new Zenfone 7 series. Both the Zenfone 7 Pro and the regular Zenfone 7 come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G Mobile Platform with an overclocked Adreno 650 GPU, LPDDR5 memory, and UFS 3.1 storage. The SoC is clocked at 3.1 GHz on the Pro variant and is supported by an almost excessive 8GB of RAM.

The spec sheet translates well into real-life performance. The Pro variant I tested costs €799, which is no small fee, but can compete with phones in the €1,000+ market with this hardware. Compared to €600-€800 phones like the OnePlus 8 and LG Velvet, the Zenfone 7 Pro shreds, as the kids say. Take a look at the benchmark scores in the table below if you don't believe me.

Asus Zenfne 7 Pro benchmark results: OnePlus 8 LG Velvet Asus Zenfone 7 Pro 3D Mark Sling Shot Extreme ES 3.1 7079 2990 7573 3D Mark Sling Shot Volcano 6899 2787 6632 3D Mark Sling Shot ES 3.0 8998 3984 9862 Geekbench 5 (Single / Multi) 910 / 3341 565 / 1852 983 / 3240 PassMark Memory 27705 20276 28567 PassMark Disk 41757 66528 152535

Performance is not completely about hardware though, with software playing a huge role in the feel of a smartphone during daily usage. Whilst the Zenfone 7 Pro can handle anything you can throw at it, it is lacking a certain snappiness in the software, especially when you compare it to the OnePlus. ZenUI 7 looks like Stock Android but doesn't feel as slick or as smooth as Oxygen OS.

The battery life and features

The Zenfone 7 Pro features a huge 5,000 mAh battery. Whilst the capacity remains the same from last year's Zenfone 6, the charging speed has been upgraded from 18W to 30W. Whilst having a large battery and fast charging is great, what's I like about the Zenfone 7 Pro in this department is the customization available.

There are several battery modes available in the Settings menu for whether you want high performance or certain degrees of battery saving, and you can even create custom battery saving modes that allow you to have almost complete control over what is allowed to drain your juice. Asus has also added controls here for protecting your long-term battery life too, such as the ability to charge slowly overnight from the same fast charger that comes with the phone, and the option to stop charging at a certain threshold - say, 80 percent - which the company says can extend the life of the battery by eight to ten percent over 500 charge cycles. It's the little things that count.