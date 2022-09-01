Zenbook 17 Fold OLED review: How good is Asus' giant foldable?

At first glance, the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED looks like a Galaxy Z Fold 4 - on steroids! A second glance revealed a new way of thinking about notebooks. I was able to test the laptop out that was armed with a flexible OLED screen on behalf of NextPit and to reveal how well the concept works in this hands-on.

Design & Concept

The highlight of the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is, of course, THE foldable OLED display, which measures 17.3-inches across diagonally when opened. This makes the notebook more compact than a conventional 17-inch notebook, but it can theoretically offer the same display area. In order to achieve this, you place the opened notebook vertically and use it with a mouse and keyboard. When you're on the go, you fold up the Foldable and type on the lower half of the display.

What I liked:

Flexible display without any visible crease.

Ultra-compact for a 17-inch display.

Very high-quality for a first model.

What I disliked:

Thicker than conventional notebooks.

Connection to external keyboard is not lag-free.

Very susceptible to fingerprints.

At the presentation of the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, everything revolved around the new possibilities that the novel design brings with it. At the roundtable, everyone present even had to reveal what their favorite use case scenario is. And indeed, many work uses can be realized with the $3,500 "foldable notebook" (note from Stefan: "Aren't all notebooks 'foldable'?").

With the keyboard on, you can turn the Fold into an ultra-expensive notebook. / © NextPit

As the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED comes with a detachable keyboard, it folds over one of the sides in a smooth manner. The pre-installed Windows 11 directly recognizes that a keyboard has been connected to it and consequently, displays all contents on the upper segment. Thus, you can use the notebook like a conventional model without a flexible display.

If you remove the keyboard, you can optionally work with a virtual keyboard. But who wants to do that? Instead, you can open the foldable completely and use it like an oversized tablet. That would be the second purpose Lenovo had in mind during the conception. However, the rather hefty weight of 1.5 kilograms without the keyboard makes sofa surfing a real feat.

On the other hand, I found Lenovo's idea to use the opened tablet as a desktop replacement via the integrated stand and keyboard to be really clever. The compact form factor, which actually resembles a 13-inch notebook, can be turned into a PC with a 17-inch screen on the train, on a plane, or at a café. That's quite enormous, even if you want to watch movies or binge on your favorite TV series.

The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED measures almost 17 inches when fully opened. / © NextPit

The display itself is high-contrast thanks to OLED technology and sufficiently sharp thanks to a resolution count of up to 2650 x 1920 pixels, even if you would have wished for more in such an expensive notebook. The display shrinks to 12.5 inches when folded and offers just Full HD resolution with 1920 x 1280 pixels. In return, the 4:3 (opened) and 3:2 (closed) formats are excellent for mobile work.

The OLED display also covers the DCI-P3 color space by 100%. Lenovo integrated a feature to divide the screen in the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED so that multitasking works satisfactorily in every mode. Windows are displayed in two or three display areas at the touch of a finger.

Asus guarantees the durability for five years, or up to 30,000 times opening and closing. This means that you can open the notebook 10 to 15 times a day, which should be enough for most users. If you have seen many foldable smartphones like I have, you will also notice one thing: a crease is hardly visible in the center of the foldable OLED display. You would only be able to notice it when you run your finger over it. Whether this is still the case after 30,000 folds remains doubtful currently.