Asus ROG Phone 5: Everything we know about the upcoming gaming smartphone

While several people may question the existence of top-of-the-line gaming smartphones that basically use the same processors as ‘normal’ flagships, there is no denying that the category has been reasonably popular. Arguably the pioneers in the gaming smartphones segment is Asus which releases its ROG Phone around February-March every year. In 2021, the company will release the ROG Phone 5 - which is the fourth iteration of the phone. In this hub article, we track all important information about the Asus ROG Phone 5.

As the case is with hub articles, we will regularly update this as and when new information about the devices comes up. Whatever you read here will be listed in reverse chronological order, from the most recent to the oldest. They will all be listed in a summarized list below to help you find your way around easily.

As you might have noticed, Asus has decided against christening this device the ROG Phone 4. That would have been the logical successor to the ROG Phone 3 from 2020. However, since the number 4 is considered unlucky in several far eastern countries - especially in China and Taiwan - several Asian brands have traditionally chosen not to use this number while naming their products. ASUS is no exception and has decided to call this upcoming device the ROG Phone 5. The ROG Phone 4, therefore does not exist.

Asus has officially confirmed that the ROG Phone 5 will be officially announced on March 10, 2021. The company had initially planned to launch the phone a day earlier but it was purchased back by a day. We have also received an official invitation from Asus India that confirms March 10 as the launch date for the phone. For those wishing to catch the launch event live, they will need to tune into Asus’ social media channels starting at 7 PM Taipei Time (11 PM GMT).

The India launch invite for the ROG Phone 5! / © NextPit

The Asus ROG Phone 5 has appeared in several leaked images and videos so far. One of the ‘leaks’ came from a rather strange source - DXOMark - who on February 22 published an early audio review of the phone which incidentally also contained a few images of the phone.

Earlier, the phone had appeared on the Chinese social media platform Weibo where, for the first time, it was revealed that the ROG Phone 5 has a secondary display at the rear. While not as eye-catching as the full-fledged display seen on the MI 11 Pro, the secondary display nevertheless will turn heads.

Early leaked images of the ROG Phone 5 / © WHYLAB/Weibo

We still do not know what purpose this secondary display shall serve. Most guesses seem to be towards the likelihood of it being a notification ticker or a hub for quick toggle settings. It could also enhance the ROG Phone 5’s RGB characteristics and could form a key part of the phone’s lighting array.

From the images we have seen so far, the overall design language hasn’t veered far from older ROG Phone models.

Here's an early leaked video of the phone.