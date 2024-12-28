Top 5 Apps of the Week: Midnight Dice, Eldrum: Black Dust, and More!

Now that Christmas is over and the looming specter of 2025 is right around the corner, how would you have rated your year? Is it full of ups and downs, or a steady rhythm that is highly predictable? One thing's for sure, apps and games on your smartphone come and go, and we would be pleased to know that we played a role in doing so by offering a weekly list of five apps and games that have been reviewed for both Android and iOS platforms. Whether it is an entertaining game or a helpful productivity tool, we’ve got you covered.

Midnight Dice might be in digital form, but it does feature an eerily-lifelike physics-based engine that makes it feel so real. Eldrum: Black Dust is a text-based RPG that will require you to use plenty of imaginative power to flesh out the scenario on hand. vidIQ for YouTube is a video SEO tool that claims to help boost your views on YouTube.

With all the information floating online, it can be hard to tell what's legit or otherwise. Tortoise takes news slowly, offering carefully selected reporting from editors. SoundTap is an Android-only app, where it breathes new life into your phone's volume buttons.

Just in case none of these interest you, perhaps you might be curious to know that there are paid apps offered which are currently available for free for a limited time only. If so, do check out our "Free Apps of the Week" segment, which is updated twice each week.

Midnight Dice (Android & iOS)

Whether you are a seasoned strategist or a casual gamer, I would think that Midnight Dice will appeal. After all, there is something exciting about a neon-lit dice game that blends strategy and luck, and I found myself sucked into the game at the roll of a dice (heh!), and there is never a dull moment.

Basically, I will need to roll six dice per turn, aiming to score high by rolling a "1" and a "4" to qualify my score, with the remaining dice contributing to the total. I love the way the graphics are presented, and the gameplay is further enriched by its customizable dice options, vibrant graphics, and a competitive leaderboard. The physics are pretty lifelike, making it more realistic.

If you want to go at it solo, there is no issue, and if you prefer to duke it out with other humans, that is also an option. This allows you to challenge friends or compete globally in real time. In other words, there is endless replayability for this game. It requires a careful balance of skillful decision-making and a rub of the green, so those who are looking for a purely skill-based challenge might want to look elsewhere.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($0.99-$12.99) / Account required: Yes

As for Midnight Dice, I would say that for anyone who is a huge fan of dice games or those seeking a fresh twist on classic mechanics, Midnight Dice provides a satisfying mix of accessibility and depth. Just be careful with your money on the app.

Download Midnight Dice from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Tortoise (Android & iOS)

There is so much 'noise' online these days, that it can be tough to figure out what is news, what is believable, and what's fake. Well, why not take a step back? Tortoise offers a unique approach to journalism, focusing on thoughtful, in-depth content rather than breaking news. It includes features such as daily news briefings, investigative podcasts, and access to Tortoise's archive of curated journalism.

I like how I am able to personalize my experience by following specific shows or journalists. The app itself emphasizes a "slow news" approach, encouraging reflection and a deeper understanding of current events. While it is free to download, a subscription is required for full access, so those who love reading, enjoying ad-free podcasts, and daily newsletters, might find the various membership options more suitable, albeit those can be rather steep.

It does seem to be more suitable for reading as opposed to listening, as the audio controls do seem somewhat clunky, what more when you are in your car and have it connected via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Hopefully future versions will fix the user interface and make it more user-friendly all around, regardless of whether while driving or simply listening to a podcast.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($6.99-$113.99) / Account required: Yes

Go slow, but go deep when it comes to keeping tabs on the world with Tortoise. / © nextpit

I would recommend Tortoise to those who value slower, reflective journalism as it offers a refreshing alternative to mainstream news platforms. However, potential subscribers should consider the cost and interface before committing.

Download Tortoise from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

vidIQ for YouTube (Android & iOS)

If you are a content creator, chances are you would also have a YouTube video channel. What if you want to monetize that channel? Fret not, vidIQ for YouTube is here to help. It provides really cool suggestions and gives you an idea about the hottest and highest volume keywords that are being searched at the moment so you can build and plan your content around those.

If there is one standout feature that I would tout about is the AI-powered daily video ideas. Bear in mind some users do report inconsistency in the free version, so perhaps getting a subscription is better if you are serious. The app's user-friendly interface makes it easy to find keywords and assess competition, while advanced features like SEO scoring and competitor trend tracking cater to more serious creators.

It doesn't matter if you are a beginner and have zero subscribers, the suite of tools is easy enough to use and understand to help give you a leg up. Once you get started, you can view insights into your most viewed videos and move on from there.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($8.99-$199.99) / Account required: Yes

Grow your YouTube channel with a little extra help from this app. / © nextpit

Overall, I would say vidIQ is a valuable tool for growing a YouTube channel, but its full potential is best unlocked with a paid plan. If you're serious about content creation and don't mind the subscription costs, it can be a great investment.

Download vidIQ for YouTube from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

SoundTap (Android only)

The next time you take a look at the volume buttons on your Android smartphone, spare a thought. These are not only among the most crucial buttons on any device but they can be harnessed to do a whole lot more—with the right app, of course. Enter SoundTap. SoundTap is an innovative and minimalist Android app designed to let users control media playback using their device's volume buttons.

What I liked about this app is the simple, ad-free user interface and open-source foundation. It doesn't require any data or account login from me to use, making it privacy-friendly and lightweight, ready to work on way older phones. With the Volume Button Controls, I can skip tracks, pause, or resume music by long-pressing or double-pressing the volume buttons.

The degree of customization is impressive, as I can have full customization of button actions, long-press durations, and haptic feedback. I also like how widget support is built in to offer easy access to playback controls from the home screen. Of course, the developers have also included accessibility-focused features and supports light, dark, and Material You theming on newer Android devices.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account required: No

See how much more potential your phone's volume buttons have with this app! / © nextpit

In terms of compatibility, SoundTap works with popular music apps like Spotify and YouTube Music. Best of all, it works seamlessly without requiring an internet connection. Just bear in mind that this app primarily targets users who deal with music playback, so it may not appeal to non-music users. I found myself struggling somewhat trying to figure out the advanced features, but after a while, it all made sense.

Download SoundTap from the Google Play Store.

Eldrum: Black Dust (Android & iOS)

I've always wondered whether there is room for imagination in modern-day games, with developers doing all the 'thinking' for you. Well, it seems Eldrum: Black Dust fits the bill perfectly as a captivating text-based RPG. I found the rich storytelling, turn-based combat, and dark fantasy setting to be unique, simply because it draws on my imagination to fit all the pieces together.

It would not do justice to Dungeons & Dragons if I were to say that this game was not inspired by it, in addition to the special choose-your-own-adventure books that I devoured when I was young. I love how each decision has a significant impact, making the narrative branch out in different directions. In other words, the presence of multiple possible endings makes it all the more special due to the replayability factor.

There are different areas to explore in the game, from a grim desert city that throws you into strategic battles and a richly immersive atmosphere that is greatly enhanced by evocative text and audio. If there is another thing to admire about this game, it is the inclusivity for visually impaired players.

Price: $6.99 / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account required: Yes

I can say that you should give Eldrum: Black Dust a chance despite the price tag, as it is ideal for fans of narrative-driven RPGs and those seeking deep, replayable experiences. Anyone with a penchant for immersive storytelling and moral decision-making will find this a good fit.

Download Eldrum: Black Dust from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Here's to a wonderful new year ahead! Hopefully, 2025 will be another year full of joy, fun, and cheer! We will return with a new Top 5 Apps of the Week list next week.