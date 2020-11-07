Our 5 free and paid Android/iOS apps of the week

Like every week, I'm going to tell you about five free or paid apps and mobile games that are worth your time this week. To my own findings on the app stores, I also add the pearls found by the NextPit community and shared on our forum.

Bookmark Manager: to manage all of your links

This is an application spotted by the NextPit community and shared on our forum. It is a classic link manager. You can add links to videos, articles, in short from all web sources and file them in different folders. A function also allows you to create a shortcut to a link from the home screen of your smartphone. Unfortunately, this feature is reserved for the paid version of the app.

But the app is temporarily free on the Google Play Store (at the time of writing this article, Friday, November 6th). For the rest, Bookmark Manager is quite complete in the free version, especially for an app with early access.

Despite some paid options, Bookmark Manager is still quite complete in the free version. / © NextPit

HeyMelody: a companion app for your Oppo and OnePlus headphones

One of the main shortcomings of the OnePlus Buds true wireless headphones, launched at the same time as OnePlus Nord, was the lack of a companion application on smartphones other than the manufacturer's models.

With HeyMelody, you can perform firmware updates and check the battery life of your OnePlus and Oppo earphones even on another brand's Android smartphone. Unfortunately, I was not able to test the application since I left the OnePlus Buds at the office and am currently working from home.

For the moment, only the latest true wireless headphone models seem to be supported. No support for OnePlus Bullet etc... The list currently only includes Oppo Enco X, Enco W51, OnePlus Buds and OnePlus Buds Z.

The HeyMelody application only supports the latest Oppo and OnePlus headsets. / © NextPit

PlayStation App: finally voice chat!

You've probably already heard about the PlayStation App update last week. So I'm not going to dwell on all the new features like the new home screen that lets you quickly see what your friends are playing or the ability to get information on the latest games played and view your own list of trophies.

The most interesting thing here, and the reason I've included this app in my selection this week, is the arrival of the voice chat feature. This feature has been requested by the community for years. And its absence was particularly annoying on PS4.

On PS4, the Bluetooth protocol is so limited that it restricts compatibility to a very small handful of headsets and earphones. Often, you simply have to opt for a Sony proprietary audio product. But even my Sony WF-1000XM3 were not supported for example.

While they work perfectly on my smartphone. This voice chat function will therefore allow you to bypass the software restrictions imposed by Sony on its consoles. And the management of Voice Parties will also be much more intuitive since you won't need to leave the game to add participants from your console, etc...

The voice chat feature has been a long time demanded on the PlayStation application. / © NextPit

Muviz Edge: a music viewer

Muviz Edge is a very simple interface customization application. It is a music viewer that can be overlaid on most streaming applications or simple local players. It then streams animated visuals, aligned with the rhythm of your music along the edges of your screen.

You can choose between several types of animations, by setting the colour code, animation speed, size etc... Some animation options and designs are paid for and must be purchased via packs to be unlocked.

I haven't seen any ads in the app, the interface is ergonomic and the menus are clear. Needless to say, these kinds of applications are bound to have an impact on the autonomy of your smartphone. But the animations aren't too visually intrusive, and they look pretty cool when you plug your smartphone into a speaker in a slightly dark room.

Some of Muviz Edge's animations are paid and available only through in-app purchases. / © NextPit

War of the Worlds: an interactive novel

We all know about War of the Worlds, whether it's the novel or the movies. Here, it's a narrative game, or rather an interactive novel sprinkled with gameplay mechanics. Concretely, the story unfolds in blocks of text, a bit like the dialogue in an RPG.

The whole thing is interspersed with illustrations to contextualize the story and bring a little immersion. The gamification is materialized by multiple choices at the end of some pages. You can then, to some extent, influence the story based on the choices you make.

Logically, the freedom of choice is far from being total and the possibilities offered are necessarily oriented, so as not to distort the original story. But I find the concept quite nice, the illustrations well done, and it's a good way to immerse yourself in a cult novel in a playful way if you haven't read it, and if you escaped the 2005 movie with Tom Cruise and Rachel Ferrier (I still have some PTSD from her strident and incessant screams throughout the movie).

Ah yes, and the game is free and without ads!

You can influence the story with multiple choices. / © NextPit

What do you think of this selection? Have you had a chance to test some of the applications on this list? What would be your apps of the week? Share your thoughts in the comments!

