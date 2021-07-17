Here they are: Our 5 favourite apps of the week (Android/iOS)

What are NextPit's five favourite apps of the week? It's weekend again, so let's talk about the games, tools and more for Android and iOS that we liked best on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Every week, I'm striving to bring you the best free or paid apps that are not data traps or microtransaction nests. In addition to my own finds, I also add the gems unearthed by the NextPit community.

From mobile games to productivity apps, here are the 5 free and paid Android/iOS apps from NextPit this week.

AppDash

AppDash is an app manager that allows you to sort all your apps, associate tags to them, perform grouped actions (mass deletion or sharing of a list of apps, for example) but also to backup and restore them.

AppDash also allows you to analyze, extract and install APK, APKS, XAPK and APKM files and gives you a lot of information as well as statistics on the use of your applications (the most or least used, screen time, ...). AppDash can go even further by giving you visibility on the manifest file, its components and metadata.

I find the colorful interface very nice, and the range of functions is clear and easy to understand. The application does not require an account – but it's also not free. After a 7-day trial period, you'll have to agree to a subscription of 0.75$ per month, 7.99$ per year or a one-time purchase of 15.99$.

Price: free (7 day trial period) / Ads: no / In-app purchases: $0.75 per month or $7.99 per year or $15.99 one-time purchase / Account: not required

AppDash is a neat and complete app, but it comes at a price / © NextPit

You can download the AppDash application from the Google Play Store.

Do'Em

What to do when you're struggling to find original apps? Just type "ToDo" on the Play Store and dive head first into the ocean of productivity apps and other task planners.

But, while not very original in its concept, Do'Em is a fairly complete note-taking, to-do list and voice note app. I find the note editor powerful although it lacks the ability to add photos/videos.

Personally, I miss a dark mode and Nextcloud sync to be fully seduced. Apart from that, the interface is very neat. Do'Em requires a Google account to work, though.

Price: free / Ads: no / In-app purchases: no / Account: Google

Do'Em is a good productivity app, but it lacks a dark mode / © NextPit

You can download the Do'Em app from the Google Play Store.

Pick:-p

Well, let's talk about it. This week, I told you about some strange apps. First a tool that teaches you to tie fishing knots, then a task planner that doubled as a shooter. For the sake of consistency, I wanted to introduce you to Pick:-p.

This one is an application that gives you "pick up lines" to break the ice. And even if I wouldn't dare to use most of the phrases listed in the app's "official" catalogue, I spent a good part of my evening laughing at the lines made by users.

This app is not essential, it probably won't help you find love, but it's a little touch of lightness that doesn't hurt during the weekend. On the other hand, while love and dating are all well and good, Cupid also has bills to pay, so the app will inflict a few unwanted ads on you.

Price: free / Ads: yes / In-app purchases: no / Account: not required

You are the one for me, awesome. / © NextPit

You can download the Pick:-p application from the Google Play Store.

MindBook

MindBook is an application that I discovered through the Community on our forum. It's a minimalist diary app, you can create your entries in one go with a very powerful text editor that allows the addition of photos and voice notes.

The app doesn't require an account, has no ads or in-app purchases. In short, it's simple, no hassle and no strings attached.

Price: free / Ads: no / In-app purchases: no / Account: not required

MindBook is a very lite but complete diary application / © NextPit

You can download the MindBook application from the Google Play Store.

Duck Souls

Duck Souls is a platform game in which you play as a duck and have to get through the level avoiding all obstacles. The title clearly refers to Dark Souls, "Souls" being a series of action-rpg games known for their difficulty and demanding combat system.

The whole spirit of Souls lies in the acceptance that the game will abuse us, make us want to give up because it is so hard and that only the most motivated players, the elite, will continue despite the failures to improve and finally finish the game. This culture of relentlessness has given rise to many memes and one of the most toxic communities in the video game world, but that's another story.

All this to explain that Duck Souls is not a cute platformer but that its ultimate goal is to kill every ounce of hope and joy in you. For the rest, the pixel-art graphics are very nice and colorful, the levels look well designed (I've only done 2 so far, out of 100) and the gameplay requires a lot of speed, reflexes and precision.