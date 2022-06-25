Here they are: Our top 5 Android and iOS apps of the week

Like every weekend, we meet on NextPit for my selection of 5 free or paid mobile applications and games that caught my eye on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Every week I try to bring you the best possible apps that are not data traps or microtransaction nests. In addition to my own finds, I also add the apps found by the NextPit community and shared on our forum, which I invite you to consult.

From mobile games to productivity apps, here are the 5 free and paid Android/iOS apps from NextPit this week. We publish this selection every week, you can also check my 5 apps of last week.

Forecaster-visual, accurate weather for the week (Android)

Because of the heat wave, we start this selection with an Android weather application, as Apple users surely have air conditioning at home and therefore don't need to know if it's going to be 45 °C in the shade or not.

This application, which I may have already told you about, offers quite classical measurements of temperature, sunshine, precipitation and wind. But it is the interface and the visual presentation of the information, with stylized and minimalist infographics, that makes Forecaster stand out.

The app is completely free, with no ads or in-app purchases. And the developer has very recently updated it with support for Weatherkit, Apple's new weather service that has replaced Dark Sky.

Price: free / Advertising: no / In-app purchases: no / Account: not required

Forecast is a very complete and totally free weather application / © NextPit

Download the Forecaster application from the Google Play Store

DigiCard: Business Card (Android)

Maybe it's my unavoidable approach of 30 years old that pushes me to be young again, but I thought that business cards were ancient history with the advent of LinkedIn.

But apparently, people still network by exchanging email addresses printed on pieces of paper. But for those disruptive project holders still on-the-go, keeps you in touch with DigiCard, an application that allows you to create your digital business card.

Once created, your card is assigned to a QR code that can be scanned by your potential business partners or, who knows, a business angel who will take you to the Unicorn next year. Frankly, it's a great idea, as they say in the business. On the other hand, a full-screen ad launches every time you want to change your business card.

And if there is an option to "remove ads" in the settings, in other words, to check out, this option has not yet been implemented by the developer.

Price: free / Advertising: yes / In-app purchases: yes (but not active) / Account: not necessary

If you networke and are lazy to print business cards / © NextPit

Download the DigiCard: Business Card application from the Google Play Store

Calendar Notification (Android)

This productivity application displays your calendar as a permanent notification. Basically, it allows you to quickly access your scheduled events or check your schedule for the day by simply scrolling down the notification pane of your smartphone.

The interface is clean and I find that the calendar fits quite well in the notification pane, even though it takes up most of the space. On the other hand, the free version of this app is pretty useless. You can't sync multiple calendars and events are not shown unless you pay the premium version for a one-time purchase of 5.49 euros.

Price: free / Advertising: no / In-app purchases: yes ($4.99) / Account: not required

Too bad you have to pay to synchronize your Calendars / © NextPit

Download the Calendar Notification application from the Google Play Store

Motionleap (iOS)

Well, I've been struggling to find a decent iOS app this week. And it's surely this desperation that led me to include this recommendation from my colleague Ben, who came to my rescue on Friday.

Motionleap is a photo editing application like the ones you can find on the App Store. It allows you to animate certain frozen elements of a photo to make them stand out, while offering a series of filters to stylize your shots even more.

The app is free and contains in-app purchases. But Ben assures me that the free features are already enough to play with and have fun customizing your most beautiful photos.

Price: free / Advertising: no / In-app purchases: yes / Account: not required

Motionleap brings your photos to life on iPhone / © NextPit

Download the Motionleap application from the Apple App Store

Ocean: The place in your heart (Android & iOS)

It's HOT. I'm currently a walking foot bath and I'm craving freshness, sea air and the feel of pebbles pinching my shoulder blades as I lie on my 30 cm2 of still public beach, while oligarchs and the wealthy lounge under their comfy umbrellas and deckchairs.

But because I'm also too lazy to go to the Wannsee lake in Berlin and expose my Apollo body, I'm going to dive into the mobile game Ocean: The place in your heart instead.

If you are familiar with the game Sky: Children of the Light, you will quickly understand the principle of this contemplative game in which you play as Luna, and explore the ocean floor by making friends with the local fauna. The goal of the game is to create corals, which allow you to unlock fish and other species and interact with them.

These interactions earn you points that you can spend to develop your ecosystem and your skills. Everything can, in theory, be unlocked for free. But the game includes several in-app purchases that I find very expensive. $7.99 for a Penguins pack, that takes me out of the calm and relaxing atmosphere of the game.