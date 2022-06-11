Here they are: Our top 5 Android and iOS apps of the week

Every single weekend, we at NextPit convene to narrow down my selection of five free or paid mobile applications and games that caught my eye on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store this week.

Each week, I will try to bring you the best possible apps that are not data traps or microtransaction hells. In addition to my own discoveries, I also included apps discovered by the NextPit community and shared over our forum, which I invite you to check out.

From mobile games to productivity apps, here are the Top 5 free and paid Android/iOS apps from NextPit this week. We publish this selection every week, you can also check my 5 free apps of last week.

Taskade (Android & iOS)

Well, that's it for the Top 5 apps when it comes to relaxing with my colleagues Ben and Stefan. I'm back in charge and we shall begin with a productivity application for both Android and iOS: Taskade. This app offers a slew of features that help you organize your digital workspace.

You can create projects, tasks, set and schedule goals, and track their progress. You are able to share and assign tasks to other members of your workspace. The interface is pretty to look at, everything is neat and accessible, and the information is visually presented in a clear manner with the collaborative side of the app being well thought out. Everything is synchronized over the cloud.

The free version of Taskade is already very complete and is also available as a desktop version. The Pro package at $5 per month simply allows you to upload files of more than 250 MB, lets you manage permissions/restrictions of your workspace members, and synchronize your Google Calendar. The application does not contain ads.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($5/month) / Account: Required

Taskade app offers a slew of features to help you organize and boost your productivity. / © NextPit

Exit Button app (Android)

This Android application uses accessibility features to add a floating button to your interface that allows you to quickly close an application. The idea is to allow you to leave an app and close it with a single tap on your smartphone screen so as to hide it from prying eyes quickly.

Imagine for a moment that you are reading a smartphone review on a tech site that is not NextPit. Now that is a real shame and I don't recommend doing so. But let's face it, if someone pops up behind you and wants to look at what you're doing on your phone, you can quickly hide your monumental mistake before you're duly called out. Oh yeah, and you can also go to NextPit.com and read a proper review. I'm not implying anything, but I'm watching you!

The application is free, without any ads and ultra-simple to use. The developer says that it works better if you have the three-button navigation activated but I tested it with the gesture navigation and had no issues.